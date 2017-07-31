The COMPACT Release Socially Conscious & Fun Music Video: “Nuf Said”

The Compact: Live In-Studio “...a deep study of sophisticated grooves, funky counterpoints, adventurous songwriting & spirited musicianship.” -John Burdick, The Almanac

The COMPACT’s new music video “Nuf Said” is a social bell weather and a rhapsody of jazz and gospel-infused rock riffs with a spicy mélange-like libretto that speaks to this moment on the world clock. Yes, it’s a vamp on the crude musings that inexplicably satisfy many who feel “left behind” in today’s America. And yes, it’s a spoof on our current President, fake news, and the alternative facts that helped get him elected. But more seriously, it’s also about current threats to our Constitution, democracy, culture, and way of life, especially for those whose personal views and economic situations aren’t favored by the current administration in Washington. If you don't get it, the words are there to help. The lyrics are a word salad that mirror the new vernacular. Some speak it, and the rest have grown to accept it.

The musical vibe of “Nuf Said” was influenced by the deep roots of New Orleans, from tuba bass lines, to modern funk-based rhythms. This track is one of a growing collection of singles by The Compact that also includes "Disease" and "Make A Wish," all of which will appear on the group's next album.

The Compact are one of the most visible and highly regarded groups in New York’s Hudson Valley. Their signature sound grows from an intuitive musical interplay and striking personality contrast between long-time collaborators Erin Hobson (guitar) and multi-instrumentalist, producer and videographer, Steven W. Ross (bass, guitar, keys, drums and percussion). The group’s original songs and live shows are musical narratives, influenced by multiple chapters of the American songbook. The Compact’s songs feature a combination of risk-taking, and free-spirited creativity that fuses pop hooks and earthy rhythms with the natural vocal friction that occurs between Hobson’s smooth croon and Ross’s thorny grit.

“Nuf Said” was recorded and mixed by Steven W. Ross in The Electric Blanket Studio (constructed of cotton moving blankets) in Red Hook, NY, and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music (WWSM) in New Windsor, NY. The Compact is currently performing live as a duet and with their trio, and they’re also in the studio finishing their fourth album. For more information on the group’s albums, singles, live music, lyrics, blog, upcoming shows, videos, booking, press and more, visit The Compact's website.

Words and music by Steven W. Ross and Erin E. Hobson.