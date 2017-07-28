Phil Liberatore, CPA, Discusses The Weaknesses of the IRS

Between 2011 and 2016, an approximate 9,176 IRS employees were investigated for not completely paying their taxes. Alternatively, 99 percent of employees investigated for not fully paying taxes continue to work there, and only 74 of the agency’s workers were terminated, according to The Washington Times.

Phil Liberatore of Liberatore CPA (https://www.liberatorecpa.com/) rebukes this type of behavior, stating that “the IRS is at the heart of the bureaucratic mess in Washington. The US Inspector General’s findings of IRS employees within the IRS with unpaid tax bills and tax cheats is the tip of the iceberg. The agency doesn't hold its own employees to the same standards as the US taxpayer.”

Liberatore goes on to assert, “in our over 30 years of experience, we have witnessed firsthand the organizational nightmare in the IRS. Many of our clients will come in with notices showing they owe huge sums to the IRS, and it turns out they were errors in the IRS's calculations.” Liberatore has a zero-tolerance policy on the little time they set aside for their fellow hardworking citizens, which further invalidates their reliability and overall accuracy. He claims, “Compounding the problem is the terrible customer service the US taxpayers are forced to deal with. The agency has cut its walk-in office locations and wait-times on the phone are excessively long. The US taxpayers deserve better.”

Although the IRS has many flaws and deficiencies that are hindering them from accurately serving the American people, Liberatore is optimistic that there is still a chance to improve. He articulates that “the agency is long overdue for reform which will bring accountability to the IRS, and hold them to the same standards as everyone else in the US."

