Imedex announced today that Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (AIBD) 2017, taking place in Orlando, FL from November 9-11, is accepting scientific abstracts through August 15, 2017. Established in 2005 and endorsed by leading professional societies including the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, AIBD is the premier scientific event for healthcare professionals and researchers who study and manage patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Over three intensive days, clinicians will gain practice-changing knowledge, researchers will stay abreast of the evolving scientific landscape, nurses and allied healthcare providers will develop and share best practices in multidisciplinary care, and surgeons will observe and gain insight into the latest surgical advances and techniques.

“AIBD remains the preeminent, most attended North American Conference on IBD; bringing together clinicians and clinical/translational investigators to integrate current and future trends in clinical practice,” said expert Stephen B. Hanauer, MD, FACG, Co-chair of the conference.

Abstracts are currently being accepted in the following categories:

Clinical Abstract Categories

Investigator-initiated Controlled Clinical Trials

Investigator-initiated Uncontrolled Clinical Trials

Pharma-initiated Clinical Trials

Procedures and Diagnostics

Epidemiology and Outcomes Research

Patient Care and Complications of Therapy

Clinical Case Reports

Surgery

Pediatric Clinical Abstract Categories

Investigator-initiated Controlled Clinical Trials

Investigator-initiated Uncontrolled Clinical Trials

Pharma-initiated Clinical Trials

Procedures and Diagnostics

Epidemiology and Outcomes Research

Patient Care and Complications of Therapy

Clinical Case Reports

Surgery

Nursing Abstract Categories

Clinical Education

Clinical Basic Research

Clinical Practice

Other

Accepted abstracts will be scheduled for oral or poster presentation and published in a supplement with the February issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

“Imedex and AIBD’s Clinical Organizing Committee remain committed to providing a multidisciplinary scientific forum that encourages sharing and discussion of scientific innovations that will lead to prevention, individualized treatments, and cures for patients with IBD,” says Dan Lowrie, CEO of Imedex.

Individuals interested in submitting abstracts may visit: http://www.advancesinibd.com/abstracts. For more information about the conference, visit http://www.advancesinibd.com.

