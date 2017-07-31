ProTek Devices' SC-89 Package The company’s distributor and representative channels are available worldwide across the USA, Europe, Asia, Latin America and more.

ProTek Devices™ has introduced two new steering diode / transient voltage suppressor arrays (TVS array) designed for electrostatic discharge (ESD) circuit protection in various popular high-speed interfaces. Such interfaces include USB, DVI and HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 1394 FireWire, and SATA and PCIe.

The first new combo steering diode TVS array is the PLR0502-6, which has an ultra-low capacitance of 0.7pF typical (max I/O to I/O). It meets IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD), air ±15kV, contact ±8kV; 61000-4-4 (EFT), and 61000-4-5 (surge): 3A, 50W, 8/20 micro seconds. The component has a low clamping voltage and low leakage current. It provides unidirectional configuration and protects two I/O ports and a power supply. The PLR0502-6 is also RoHS and REACH compliant.

The PLR0506LP is also an ultra-low capacitance – 0.4pF typical (I/O to I/O) – combo steering diode TVS array. It also meets various IEC standards requirements, such as 61000-4-2 (ESD): air - 15kV, contact - 8kV; 61000-4-4 (EFT): 40A - 5/50ns; and 61000-4-5 (lightning): 4A - 8/20 micro seconds. It provides ESD protection of > 25 kilovolts. Like the PLR0502-6, the PLR0506LP is also RoHS and REACH compliant. This device, in conjunction with passive components integrated into a TVS / filter network, can also be used for electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI) protection.

Mechanical, Packaging and Availability Information

The PLR0502-6 is provided in a molded JEDEC SC-89 package and has an approximate weight of only 3.05mg. The PLR0506LP is provided in a molded JEDEC DFN-8 package and has an approximate weight of only seven milligrams. Other key mechanical characteristics for these circuit protection components include lead-free pure-tin plating (annealed) with a solder reflow temperature, pure-tin, of Sn, 100: 260-270 degrees Celsius. They also both have a flammability rating of UL 94V-0.

The devices are offered on 8mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481, in minimum quantities of 3,000. Pricing information and purchasing details can be had by contacting any authorized distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. The company’s distributor and representative channels are available worldwide across the USA, Europe, Asia, Latin America and more. This contact information can be found at the company website.

About ProTek Devices

In business more than 20 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. The company offers a product line of overvoltage protection components and overcurrent protection components. These include transient voltage suppressors (TVS arrays), avalanche breakdown diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, PPTC devices, and electronics SMD chip fuses. These components deliver circuit protection in various electronic systems against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; and electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI). ProTek Devices also offers high performance interface and linear products. They include analog switches; multiplexers; LED drivers; LED wafer die for ESD protection; audio control ICs; RF and related high frequency products. The company maintains its headquarters in Tempe, Ariz. More information is available at http://www.protekdevices.com.

Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

