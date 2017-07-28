The Military Family Initiative (MFI), a 501(c)(3) charitable subsidiary of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), has announced the grant recipients of its inaugural community outreach grant program.

MOAA chapters receiving a portion of the $25,000 in grants:



Falcon’s Landing Chapter, Sterling, Va.: $5,000. Community Veterans Collaboration.

Luke Chapter, Phoenix: $5,000. Active Duty Family Food/Financial Assistance.

Northeast Arkansas Chapter, Jonesboro, Ark.: $3,542. Rescue/Service Dog Program.

Grand Strand Chapter, Myrtle Beach, S.C.: $5,000 (two programs). Veteran Poverty - Assistance/Veterans “Stand Down” Day Community Collaboration

Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, Milwaukee: $3,229. Summer Camp for Children of Fallen.

South Central Florida Chapter, Sebring, Fla.: $3,229. Community Veterans Collaboration.

The grant program awards grants to MOAA councils or chapters actively providing direct programs and services to uniformed service members and veteran families in their local communities in one of eight areas of critical family need:

Housing

Food Assistance

Employment

Health (including behavioral health)

Family Strength

Community Reintegration

Financial and Legal Assistance

Transportation

In addition, each of the top four highest scoring chapters will receive a supplemental grant of $1,250 from the Homes for Heroes Foundation.

“The MOAA board of directors and national staff are very pleased to be able to see this wonderful new grant program come to fruition,” says retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, president and CEO of MOAA. “Thanks in no small measure to the generous contributions of MOAA members and the Homes for Heroes Foundation, the MOAA MFI was able to accelerate the launch of the Community Outreach grant program. With increased donations, we look forward to expanding the program when the second grant cycle opens Dec. 1. In fact, this year’s “Giving Tuesday” global giving day Nov. 28 would be an excellent way for individuals to help kick-start our second grant cycle.”

In this first grant cycle, the MOAA MFI received nine applications. Seven were considered eligible by a panel of seven judges comprising select members of the MOAA MFI and MOAA board of directors. To be eligible for a grant, MOAA councils or chapters must be actively involved in the delivery of community services and must meet basic grant administration requirements.

Homes for Heroes® offers home saving benefits for firefighter, law enforcement, military (active, reserve and veteran), healthcare worker, EMS and teacher organizations and their members. Homes for Heroes donates a portion of its earnings to the Homes for Heroes Foundation. The Foundation awards Hero Grants to local nonprofit charities serving heroes in dire need as it pertains to housing or emergency financial assistance.

According to retired Air Force Col. Mike Turner, MOAA vice president of development and executive director of the MOAA MFI: “Since our first full operational year in 2015, the MOAA MFI staff has envisioned someday providing direct financial support to MOAA councils and chapters doing such great work within their communities. With more than 40,000 nonprofit organizations nationwide supporting military and veteran families, it can be almost impossible for individual donors to assess which organization is having real impact. Through the MOAA MFI Community Outreach grant program, MOAA, one of the most respected voices speaking on behalf of military and veteran families nationwide, can rely on its robust 400-plus council and chapter network in all 50 states to help direct donor contributions where they will do the most good.”

Donations to the MOAA MFI supporting all of its programs and services may be made online at http://www.moaa.org/foundation; by mailing a donation to MOAA MFI, P.O. Box 321058, Alexandria, VA 22314; or by calling (800) 234-6622.

About the MOAA MFI:

The MOAA MFI supports MOAA military and veteran family career development (national programs) and community outreach (local MOAA council/chapter programs). These are areas of particular MOAA expertise, and they help ensure these families enjoy the quality of life they so richly deserve. MOAA, through its MFI-funded programs, provides information, education, and direct services to more than 50,000 uniformed service members and veterans of all ranks, their families, and their survivors each year. We have four major focus areas: career transition, professional education outreach, military spouse professional development, and community outreach. To learn more or to donate and support our work, visit http://www.moaa.org/foundation or call (800) 234-6622.

About MOAA:

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation’s largest officers’ association with more than 355,000 members from every branch of service, including active duty, retired, National Guard, Reserve, and former officers and their families and survivors. MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan organization and an influential force in promoting a strong national defense. MOAA represents the interests of service members and their families in every stage of their lives and careers. For those who are not eligible to join MOAA, Voices for America’s Troops is a nonprofit MOAA affiliate that supports a strong national defense. For more information, visit http://www.moaa.org or http://www.voicesfortroops.org.

Members of the news media who wish to be added to our media distribution list for MOAA news releases may contact requestnews(at)moaa(dot)org. Visit MOAA’s Multimedia & Press Room at http://www.moaa.org/media/default.htm.