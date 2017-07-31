New Housing Community Opens in Cannon Township

The Pendulum Real Estate Group and Eastbrook Homes are celebrating the opening of the Town Square Project, a new home community in Cannon Township. Pendulum acquired the property in 2013 and has partnered with Eastbrook Homes to redesign and build out this unique property.

Town Square was originally approved as a Planned Unit Development (PUD) in 2006. Located next to Ric’s Grocery Store near the intersection of Meyers Lake and Belding Road, the community will offer 109 total living units in three distinct styles: traditional single family homes, detached condominiums and townhomes. Base pricing for the single family homes and condominiums will start around $200,000, with the townhome price point starting lower.

The neighborhood will include ample community open space, including a “Central Park” area, dog walking area, sidewalks, and street lighting. The location offers convenient access to shopping, schools, dinning, walking trails, and other local amenities.

“This project is exciting for the variety of home options, unique options, and overall design. We see the community as a place for both the millennial buyer feeling underserved in today’s market as well as empty nesters looking for a new, convenient spot,” said Bob Sorensen from Eastbrook Homes.

The Pendulum Real Estate Group has been active in West Michigan Development since 2011. Eastbrook Homes is celebrating 50 years of serving West Michigan as a community developer and residential home builder.

For more information on this project, contact Bob Sorensen from Eastbrook Homes at 616-455-0200.