The First Associates team at their new Baja facility With First Associates Baja, we can deliver the same outstanding quality & service as our San Diego center, offer an economically advantageous option to our clients and provide significant opportunities in a developing business community.

First Associates Loan Servicing announced today the opening of their new 1000-seat capacity operations center in Baja California, Mexico. This state-of-the-art center will support the continued global expansion of First Associates and enable the company to continue delivering first-class service and security for their clients.

The new facility is part of First Associates' near-shore model which allows for ongoing scalability in a proprietary, employee-staffed call center that is just 30 miles from their San Diego headquarters. First Associates Baja, mirrors the technology and security of their PCI-compliant San Diego facility while offering new opportunities for the company and its clients. Key members of the First Associates management team will also be working from the new location.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our new Baja facility,” said David Johnson, CEO of First Associates Loan Servicing. “We are able to deliver the same outstanding quality and service as our San Diego operations center, offer an economically advantageous option to our clients and provide significant opportunities in a developing business community that is an important part of the greater San Diego/Tijuana metro area.”

About First Associates Loan Servicing, LLC

First Associates offers in-depth industry expertise, cutting-edge technology and a comprehensive array of services across a variety of asset classes. They are the fastest growing third party servicer of loan and lease portfolios in the United States and are expanding their reach and services across the globe. Their model is built with client success in mind and delivers flexible, scalable and innovative solutions to meet the demands of any company.

First Associates is the only company in its class to receive a Morningstar MOR RV1 ranking with a forecast of ‘stable’ which is the highest certification for operational risk and overall excellence in loan servicing. They celebrated their 30-Year Anniversary in 2016 and were selected by their peers as the LendIt 2017 Top Service Provider. http://www.1stassociates.com.

