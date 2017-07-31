Attorney Jennifer Gore-Cuthbert is an “Atlanta Attorney to Watch”

Jennifer Gore-Cuthbert, owner and founding attorney of The Gore Law Firm, has been recognized by Atlanta Attorney at Law Magazine as an “Attorney to Watch.”

Jennifer says it is an honor to be recognized: "I am grateful to Attorney at Law Magazine for including me in its Atlanta edition, and proud to be featured with this esteemed group of local attorneys."

Each spring, Atlanta Attorney at Law Magazine invites Georgia lawyers to submit online nominations for lawyers who are successful, who excel in their practice, and who are leaders within the legal community. The magazine received dozens of nominations, and narrowed down the list to just 30 lawyers in the Atlanta area. Bill McGill, publisher of Atlanta Attorney at Law wrote in his “Letter from the Publisher” that this year’s list demonstrates that 2017 is going to be great for the legal community: “With so many options, it was difficult to narrow down our list of award winners… I feel these attorneys represent some of our best and brightest legal stars.”

Atlanta Attorney at Law Magazine spotlights Atlanta-area attorneys, law firms, business leaders, and other legal professionals. The magazine, with content ranging from informative features to editorial columns, is produced both in hard copy and digital format. For more, visit atlantaattorneymagazine.com.

About Attorney Jennifer Gore-Cuthbert

Jennifer Gore-Cuthbert is committed to building a close working relationship with her clients to provide quality, compassionate and efficient legal representation. Jennifer works to move injury cases, wrongful death claims, property damage and diminished value cases to settlement or trial as quickly as possible without sacrificing results. She is also particularly attentive to the stress that being injured or in a collision can have on a person’s overall life. Prior to working in this field, Jennifer was injured in a serious accident herself and brings this unique perspective to all her cases.

About The Gore Law Firm

The Gore Law Firm believes that the victims of serious accidents deserve compensation for their injuries. They should not have to deal with uncooperative insurance companies and get the runaround while trying to recover physically, financially, and emotionally. The Gore Law Firm represents victims of auto collisions, motorcycle collisions, truck collisions, victims hit by drunk drivers, those injured in a slip-and-fall, as well as wrongful death cases.