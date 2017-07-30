Ed Pavente "Each Hotel offers travelers their signature amenties while sharing the commitment to customer service and hospitality that Hilton Worldwide and Emerald Hospitality Associates are known for.”

Emerald Hospitality Associates, Inc. (EHA) announced this week they will be developing the dual branded Home2 Suites & Tru by Hilton, Williamsville Buffalo Airport, New York. The property is currently under construction at 48 Freeman Road, Buildings A&B in Lancaster and scheduled to open in March 2018.

“We are so excited to bring this concept to the Buffalo area and be a part of this Home2 Suites / Tru by Hilton partnership,” states Ed Pavente, Chief Operating Officer for Emerald. “It will combine two complementary Hilton brands in the midscale segment. Each Hotel offers travelers their signature amenities while sharing the commitment to customer service and hospitality that Hilton Worldwide and Emerald Hospitality Associates are known for.”

The 165 room, four-story hotel will feature the two brands each with their own front desk check in areas, two breakfast/lobby areas and one pool and fitness center. The two hotels will share common operations areas such as laundry, break room and housekeeping storage providing service and operational synergies.

The hotel will be Emerald Hospitality’s first dual branded hotel and adds to their already growing portfolio of 22 hotels of Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

About Emerald Hospitality Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Emerald Hospitality Associates, Inc. is a Westlake-based, full-service hotel management and development company that provides a wide range of specialized hospitality industry services to hotel and restaurant investors. Emerald currently operates 24 properties in eight states (FL, MA, ME, MI, NY, OH, SC, TX), consisting primarily of Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt branded products. For more information, visit http://www.emeraldhospitality.com.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach that is grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. The brand offers modern and functional guest rooms and social connectivity with reimagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprised of four areas where guests can work, play, lounge and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, guests will enjoy complimentary amenities including a Build Your Own ‘Top It’ breakfast, coffee and tea; optional mobile check-in and Digital Key; a multifunctional fitness center; and high-speed Wi-Fi. Single-serve wine and beer, premium snacks and light meal options will be available for purchase at a 24/7 retail market. Tru by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Learn more at http://www.trubyhilton.com and connect with Tru by Hilton via social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton

Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest-growing brands in the history of Hilton, is a mid-tier, all-suite award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities for the cost-conscious guest. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites offers complimentary breakfast selections with hundreds of combinations; innovative and customizable guest room design; laundry and fitness area; complimentary Wi-Fi Internet access; multiple outdoor spaces; 24-hour business center; expansive community spaces; and a pet-friendly environment. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Visit http://www.home2suites.com for additional information.