Rigaku to Exhibit at the International Union of Crystallography 2017 Annual Meeting

Rigaku is exhibitor and Diamond Sponsor of the 24th Congress & General Assembly of the International Union of Crystallography

Rigaku XtaLAB mini II

Rigaku XtaLAB mini II benchtop chemical crystallography system

The Woodlands, Texas (PRWEB)

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce its attendance at the 24th Congress & General Assembly of the International Union of Crystallography (IUCr), to be held August 21- 28, 2017 in Hyderabad, India. Rigaku, together with Rigaku Oxford Diffraction (ROD) - the sole Diamond Sponsor of the event, will be presenting its advanced lines of instrumentation and software in Hall 3, stall number 46.

The program will consist of a variety of plenaries, keynotes, microsymposia, poster sessions, commercial exhibits, workshops and official meetings of the IUCr, and Rigaku will be sponsoring or participating in a number of special events at the Assembly.

The Rigaku exhibit will showcase the latest in instrumentation—including macromolecular and chemical crystallography, general purpose X-ray diffraction (XRD), and small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS).

More information about single crystal diffraction solutions from Rigaku is available at http://www.rigaku-oxford.com

About Rigaku Oxford Diffraction (ROD)

ROD was formed as the global single crystal business unit of Rigaku Corporation after the acquisition of the former Oxford Diffraction organization from Agilent Technologies in 2015. ROD is a leader in the field of single crystal analysis, both in the field of chemical crystallography as well as well as macromolecular crystallography. Formed in 1951, Rigaku Corporation is a leading analytical instrumentation company based out of Tokyo, Japan.

