Rigaku XtaLAB mini II benchtop chemical crystallography system

Rigaku Corporation is pleased to announce its attendance at the 24th Congress & General Assembly of the International Union of Crystallography (IUCr), to be held August 21- 28, 2017 in Hyderabad, India. Rigaku, together with Rigaku Oxford Diffraction (ROD) - the sole Diamond Sponsor of the event, will be presenting its advanced lines of instrumentation and software in Hall 3, stall number 46.

The program will consist of a variety of plenaries, keynotes, microsymposia, poster sessions, commercial exhibits, workshops and official meetings of the IUCr, and Rigaku will be sponsoring or participating in a number of special events at the Assembly.

The Rigaku exhibit will showcase the latest in instrumentation—including macromolecular and chemical crystallography, general purpose X-ray diffraction (XRD), and small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS).

