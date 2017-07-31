Transitioning from the battlefield to the boardroom is a natural progression for many who have served in our nation’s military

In a continued effort to promote the successes of service-disabled veteran business owners, veteran business owners and military business owners, VAMBOA is using its significant reach, with the help of MilitaryConnection.com and social media, to let their members and other veteran business owners know of an outstanding opportunity. VAMBOA and Military Connection have over 1,000,000 combined fans and followers on social media.

Veteran entrepreneurs can now apply for one of three $25,000 veteran-only business grants offered through "Heroes to CEOs," a contest to support veteran owned businesses. The grant program was developed by Bob Evan’s Farms in partnership with The Mission Continues. Not-for-profits are also eligible for the grant.

In addition to the cash award, the three applicants chosen as the winners will also receive business coaching from acclaimed businessman and investor Daymond John, the Founder and CEO of FUBU and investor on ABC's reality series Shark Tank. The initiative is the largest veterans-only grant program currently available to veteran business owners.

“Transitioning from the battlefield to the boardroom is a natural progression for many who have served in our nation’s military,” said Debbie Gregory, Founder and CEO of VAMBOA. “Through their service, they have learned valuable skills that hone their entrepreneurial spirit, including leadership, mission, focus, organization skills, and selfless service.”

These grants will help veteran business owners continue to find purpose and serve their communities as an extension of their military service. The Mission Continues encourages veterans to find purpose through community impact by deploying veterans on new missions in their communities, so that their actions will inspire future generations to serve. The Heroes to CEOs grant program is another way to help veterans fulfill their dreams and transition back to civilian life.

“Bob Evans Foods is proud to continue our support for veterans through our 'Heroes to CEOs' initiative,” said Mike Townsley, CEO and president of Bob Evans Farms. “In partnership with The Mission Continues, this grant program will support and encourage entrepreneurial veterans as they transition back into civilian life and look to continue serving their local communities."

With the August 8th deadline quickly approaching, applicants need to assemble and submit their business plan, multimedia assets and a personal essay about their passion for their business in order to have their idea considered. Entries must be submitted on the Our Farm Salutes website no later than 11:59:59 PM EST on August 8th to be eligible. To learn more about eligibility, prizes and how to apply, visit http://www.ourfarmsalutes.com.

The judging panel consists of Mike Townsley, the CEO of Bob Evans Farms; Laura L'Esperance, the Senior Vice President of Brand and Communications for The Mission Continues; Emily and Betsy Nunez, sisters and Co-Founders of Sword & Plough; and Tony Arendt, Executive Director at The Mission Continues.

About VAMBOA

VAMBOA, the Veterans and Military Business Owners Association, is a 501(c) 6 non-profit organization. VAMBOA has a national reach, with over 7,000 members,and focuses on supporting Service Disabled Veteran Business Owners (SDVBO), Veteran Business Owners, Military Business Owners and Military Spouse Business Owners to help drive their success and provide them valuable resources and information. VAMBOA connects its members with outstanding corporations seeking a diverse supplier network and focuses on the private sector. VAMBOA is supported by corporate sponsorships and does not charge members any fees.

About "Our Farm Salutes" & Bob Evans Foods, Inc.

Created by Bob Evans Farms, Inc., in 2016, "Our Farm Salutes" is committed to supporting America's active duty service members, veterans, and their families through volunteerism, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, awareness and donations. Bob Evans Foods, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc. and "Our Farm Salutes," visit http://www.bobevansgrocery.com and http://www.ourfarmsalutes.com.

About The Mission Continues

The Mission Continues is a national nonprofit organization that empowers veterans who are adjusting to life at home to find purpose through community impact. Their operations in cities across the country deploy veteran volunteers alongside non-profit partners and community leaders to solve some of the most challenging issues facing our communities: improving community education resources, eliminating food deserts, mentoring at-risk youth and more. Through this unique model, veterans build new skills and networks that help them successfully reintegrate to life after the military while making long-term, sustainable transformations in communities and inspiring future generations to serve. To learn more, visit: http://www.missioncontinues.org.