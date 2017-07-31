We are excited to showcase the semifinalists from the Adult Literacy XPRIZE

The semifinalists for the Barbara Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPRIZE presented by Dollar General Literacy Foundation will be featured at the 2017 ProLiteracy Conference on Adult Literacy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The competitors will have an opportunity to promote and present their innovative mobile applications to adult literacy professionals at an “Appy Hour” event on Friday, September 29, from 5–6 p.m. at the Radisson Blu Mall of America.

The Adult Literacy XPRIZE is a global competition challenging teams to develop a mobile application for existing smart devices that results in the greatest increase in literacy skills among participating adult learners. Teams from around the world have been developing apps since 2015, vying for a chance to win the $7 million prize.

“We are excited to showcase the semifinalists from the Adult Literacy XPRIZE,” said Kevin Morgan, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “The ‘Appy Hour’ at the 2017 conference will be a forum for discussions about technology in adult basic education. The apps these teams have developed will be extremely beneficial for not only teachers and others working in the adult literacy field, but for the 36 million low-literate adults in the U.S. The future implications of the smartphone applications developed by these teams are limitless.”

Shlomy Kattan, senior director of the Adult Literacy XPRIZE, said, “With these semifinalist teams, we are one step closer to transforming the lives of adults with low literacy skills by putting today’s cutting-edge learning tools directly in the hands of those who need them most.”

The ProLiteracy Conference on Adult Literacy focuses on adult literacy and basic education issues and helps attendees discover new tools and strategies, implement dynamic programming, enhance leadership skills, and network and engage with a diverse group of peers from organizations of all types and sizes from around the country.

About ProLiteracy

ProLiteracy believes every adult has the right to literacy. ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the nation, is committed to creating a world in which all adults are literate. ProLiteracy has 1,000 member programs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and works with 52 nongovernmental organizations in 34 developing countries. For more information about ProLiteracy, please visit proliteracy.org.