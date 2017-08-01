Miva, Inc. Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Miva From the start, Miva’s goal was to develop an ecommerce system that liberated businesses from the expensive and confusing challenges of online selling,” says Wilson, “and instead empower them to invest their time and resources into their products, growth,

Founded in 1997, Miva has evolved from an online shopping cart service into a robust ecommerce software platform. In 2017, Miva is a profitable, enterprise online retail solution, and stands at the forefront of internet commerce. Miva’s feature-rich software combined with the expertise of its Strategy & Solutions Team, provides business owners with a custom solution designed to create the best online buying experience for shoppers. More than 500,000 businesses have launched Miva stores, and processed upwards of $100 billion in online sales.

As Miva celebrates 20 years, President and CEO, Rick Wilson, reflects on the company’s core mission. “From the start, Miva’s goal was to develop an ecommerce system that liberated businesses from the expensive and confusing challenges of online selling,” says Wilson, “and instead empower them to invest their time and resources into their products, growth, and customers.”

Today, Miva boasts top rankings on peer-to-peer reviews platform, G2 Crowd. Results show that Miva has surpassed 155 ecommerce software platforms in over 1400 objective reviews, and has topped G2 Crowd’s E-commerce Platform Results Index. Miva also ranks #1 for estimated ROI, meeting every requirement, beating all competition in the category ”Likelihood to Recommend.”

Wilson attributes the company’s success to its team members, clients, and ecommerce peers, all who have been an integral part of Miva’s success. “We thank our entire Miva community for 20 inspiring years, as we look to the future and even greater achievements yet to come.” Wilson continues, “We are proud to have evolved at pace with the cutting edge of ecommerce, as champions of modern UI design and breakthrough software development.”

Miva’s Professional Services Team acts as an in-house agency for clients. Miva’s skilled team of developers, designers, account managers, and project managers leverage their Miva software and ecommerce expertise to partner with clients to take online businesses to the next level. “No request is too big or too small. Whether you want us to execute a quick aesthetic change to your site, or need detailed assistance with advanced Miva features, we can help.” Wilson explains. Miva store owners can also enroll in a monthly website maintenance subscription or purchase a retainer of development hours. Best of all, Miva’s San Diego and Tampa based Technical Assistance Center allows customers to receive 24-hour ecommerce support, 365 days a year.

Contact Miva’s Strategy & Solutions Team directly at sales(at)miva(dot)com, to find out how Miva can partner with you to grow your online store.

About Miva, Inc

Since 1997, Miva has delivered expertly-designed solutions to help high-growth businesses serve their customers in the most innovative, forward-thinking ways possible. Miva stores deliver superior online shopping experiences and support sophisticated back-end ecommerce workflows. Miva is the only cloud-based platform that provides a reliable and expandable enterprise ecommerce solution from a single source; Miva owns and maintains the Miva Merchant software and cloud-based hosting environment. Visit http://www.miva.com for more information.