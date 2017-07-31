Corus360 Achieves Cisco Master Partner Status

Frank Ball This recognition from Cisco is a testament to the dedication and hard-work of our pre-sales and engineering teams that are actively engaged in creating new, easy to implement and use models that drive business outcomes.

Corus360, a technology-led organization that strives to empower clients through people, technology, and resilience, recently completed Cisco’s Authorized Technology Provider (ATP) program requirements and met the criteria required to earn the designation of Cisco ATP – Cisco TelePresence Video Master Partner in the USA.

Corus360 has met the rigorous Cisco certified personnel levels required to become a certified ATP – Cisco TelePresence Video Master Partner. This ensures that Corus360’s sales and support personnel are better prepared to properly design, install, and support Cisco TelePresence video technologies, resulting in improved offerings for Corus360’s clients.

This is an outstanding accomplishment for Corus360 and demonstrates their desire to develop expertise in this market. Corus360 and the Cisco account management team will continue working together to develop and enhance their mutual capabilities in order to provide the best possible support to Corus360’s clients.

“Achieving this level of specialization allows us to deliver high-impact collaboration solutions to our clients that will provide the agility and speed to market that their businesses demand,” said Frank Ball, Chief Strategist at Corus360. “We have developed a new 'Canopy' architecture that provides clients with collaboration technologies enabled through ubiquitous, secure mobile access. This recognition from Cisco is a testament to the dedication and hard-work of our pre-sales and engineering teams that are actively engaged in creating new, easy to implement and use models that drive business outcomes.

