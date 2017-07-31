Sentry Self Storage Management has announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Key Highlights:



Revenue growth of 7.2% and a 2.2% increase in property expenses drove Net Operating Income (“NOI”) to increase by 8.2% year over year.

Occupancy at the end of the second quarter was 90.2%, which is an increase of 20 basis points compared to the same quarter of 2016.

Third Party Management and Company Owned facilities portfolio includes 26 facilities containing over 2.2 million net rentable square feet.

Expansion is underway at two properties in Tampa and Lakeland Florida both to be completed in Q3 2018.

Development and conversion activities include deals in Deerfield Beach, FL opening in Q4 2017 and Hollywood, FL projected to open in Q3 2018.

Sentry Self Storage was founded in 1997 to provide the self-storage industry with state-of-the-art, consumer friendly, secure and convenient locations throughout the United States. We offer a full spectrum of services and a wealth of experience and knowledge to deliver maximum property results. Sentry has its finger on the pulse of the industry, for more information, please visit us at http://www.sentry-selfstorage.com or call (954) 346-2330.