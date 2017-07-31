Universal Electronics Announces Additional Manufacturing Capabilities

Trotec Laser Cutter This new mfg tool, Trotec Laser Cutter, offers better and more efficient depanelization of flexible circuits.

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board and higher-level assembly electronics manufacturing capabilities with the addition of new capital equipment for its manufacturing facilities in Whitewater and East Troy, WI.

UEI has invested in a 7th SMT Line at its Whitewater plant to increase capacity and better serve existing clients while preparing for growth. This investment involves high-speed automated SMT and test equipment including a DEK wide body printer, Universal Instruments Genesis SMT chip shooter, and Yestech Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system.

This capital investment also includes a Trotec Laser Cutter that offers better and more efficient depanelization of flexible circuits. “This new tool is faster and more accurate than our manual or electro mechanical options and saves us time and our clients’ money,” says Rick Jensen, President and Owner.

Over the past year UEI has added over 40 trained employees and now has a team of over 325 in WI. This latest expansion has occurred in NPI-Plus, PCBA’s, and at the new Box Build ‘Center of Excellence’ in East Troy. With this new equipment, increased labor, and additional production shifts, UEI has dramatically increased capability and capacity to meet the growing and time-sensitive demands of the electronics contract manufacturing market.

About UEI

UEI offers fast-turn PCBAs within NPI-Plus, and low to mid volume manufacturing services customized to clients across the US. UEI serves multiple industries including Medical, Industrial, Lighting, Security, and Communications. Founded in 1980, UEI has two certified facilities in the upper Midwest. The Whitewater, WI facility is ISO9001:2015, ISO13485:2003, FDA, and ITAR registered. The East Troy, WI, facility is ISO9001:2015 and ITAR approved. UEI offers flexible engagement models and fast, cost-effective time to market strategies. Additional information about UEI and NPI-Plus and its services may be found at http://www.ueinc.com and http://www.npi-plus.com.