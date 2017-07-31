Magellan Jets, a full service private aviation provider that offers both on-demand charter and a unique Bespoke Jet Membership program, announced today that it will be the presenting sponsor at the Nantucket by Design fundraising event in support of the Nantucket Historical Association (NHA).

The action-packed, five-day event will be held from August 1-5, 2017. The event celebrates creative talent and inspirational designs, and it stands as the NHA’s largest summer fundraiser. Guests will attend lectures, luncheons, and networking functions across Nantucket Island. All money raised will benefit the organization’s work to preserve the island’s most inspiring historical landmarks and locations.

Magellan Jets team members, leadership, and customers will attend this year’s “New Party at the Oldest House,” located at 16 Sunset Hill. As presenting sponsor, Magellan Jets will be featured on event displays and will contribute VIP gift bags for guests. Festivities at the party include live music, dancing, and exceptional food and beverages provided by Nantucket Catering Company. In addition, students from the New York School of Interior Design will be redesigning the rooms of the “Oldest House” into contemporary spaces with furnishings from local shops and boutiques.

“Nantucket’s history, architecture, and stunning beaches are what make it such a wonderful destination for luxury travelers,” said Joshua Hebert, CEO of Magellan Jets. “We’re proud to be sponsors and help bring awareness to the island’s beauty, especially as Nantucket remains one of the top travel destinations in the country.”

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation provider built on a foundation of integrity, reliability, and trust. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets’ innovative model offers jet-specific memberships and on-demand charter services designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers expect. Magellan Jets and its FAA-certified Flight Support Team ensure that every detail is tailored to exceed expectations. Safety, security, and an uncompromising focus on hospitality combine with the most exclusive network of aircraft in the skies to let travelers experience private aviation the way it was meant to be, purely private.