The Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association (SLDWA) announced today that tickets are now available for their first ‘House of Cab Dallas’ (#SLDhouseofcab) taking place September 26, 2017, at two venues within Trinity Groves in Dallas, Texas. At Saint Rocco’s restaurant, a handful of guests will be seated for a vintner-moderated blind library tasting of 13 Stags Leap District designated Cabernet Sauvignons from 1992-2010. At 3015, also at Trinity Groves, guests will have the only “Sneak Preview” tasting outside of Napa for the upcoming 2014 Stags Leap District Appellation Collection release and can meet vintners. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided by 3015 and Café Momentum with proceeds benefiting Café Momentum, whose mission supports at-risk youth with culinary, job and life-skill training as well as continued mentoring and support to foster successful re-entry into the community.

The Stags Leap District is an iconic American Viticultural Area (AVA) located on the eastern edge of Napa Valley. Barely one mile wide and three miles long, this tiny region is critically acclaimed for producing silky and elegant Cabernet Sauvignon that is known for its soft tannins. The distinctive climate and the region’s volcanic soils with bale loam overlay, qualified the area for AVA status in 1989. Today, approximately 90% of the 1,200 acres currently planted to grapevines in the Stags Leap District are Cabernet Sauvignon or other Bordeaux varietals.

“We are thrilled to bring our House of Cab experience to our Texas-based Cabernet fans,” said Remi Cohen, Vice President and General Manager at Cliff Lede Vineyards and President of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association. “Last year we hosted an invite-only House of Cab event in San Francisco and it was a huge success. We are excited to open this event to the public for the first time so that they too can enjoy world-class Cabernets in a setting that’s usually only open to industry insiders.”

“We are also honored to donate the proceeds from this event to Café Momentum, a restaurant training platform for juvenile offenders,” added Cohen. “They are mentoring and supporting at-risk youth and we are inspired by their work.”

The Stags Leap District House of Cab Dallas events include:

Library Cabernet Tasting

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Time: 5:00 - 6:30pm

Place: Saint Rocco’s at Trinity Groves (3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas)

What: Moderated blind library tasting of 13 SLD Cabernet Sauvignons from 1992-2010. Limited to 25 guests, $300 per person and includes the Appellation Collection Preview Tasting as well as the Library Cabernet Tasting.

Appellation Collection Preview Tasting

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Time: 6:30 - 8:30pm

Place: 3015 at Trinity Groves (3015 Gulden Lane, Dallas)

What: Mingle with SLD vintners and owners and be one of the first to preview the 2014 Appellation Collection, $125 per person.

Tickets Available:

Tickets are first come, first serve, and reservations close September 15, 2017. The Library Cabernet Tasting is limited to 25 guests. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/houseofcab. For further information, please contact Nancy Bialek at 707.255.1720 or at nancy(at)stagsleapdistrict(dot)com.

Participating hosts and wines from:



Baldacci Family Vineyards

Cavus Vineyards

Chimney Rock Winery

Cliff Lede Vineyards

Clos Du Val

Ilsley Vineyards

Lindstrom Wines

Malk Family Vineyard

Pine Ridge Vineyards

Quixote Winery

Regusci Winery

Shafer Vineyards

Silverado Vineyards

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

Stags' Leap Winery

Steltzner Vineyards

Taylor Family Vineyards

The Stags Leap District Appellation Collection

The limited 2014 Appellation Collection includes 17 handcrafted 2014 Stags Leap District designated Cabernet Sauvignons. The limited collection of only 150 sets will be released October 15, 2017 and is available only through December 15th The Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association is the exclusive retailer of the Appellation Collection and the only American Viticultural Area (AVA) or appellation to offer a vintage-specific assemblage of Cabernet Sauvignon. The 2014 Appellation Collection will be available for $1,999 including shipping.

About Café Momentum

Café Momentum is a restaurant training platform that provides post-release paid internships for juvenile offenders through which they will receive intensive culinary, job, and life-skill training as well as continued mentoring and support to foster successful re-entry into the community. In addition to significantly reducing recidivism, Café Momentum creates opportunities for long-term, sustainable (legal) employment for a demographic that would otherwise continue to burden the justice system and taxpayers. The restaurant is located at 1510 Pacific Ave. at Akard on Thanks-Giving Square in downtown Dallas and serves dinner Thursday through Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (214) 303-1234 or go to http://www.cafemomentum.org. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cafemomentum or Twitter and Instagram using the handle @cafemomentum.

About Stags Leap District Winegrowers:

The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers united by the mission of enhancing the reputation of the appellation and its wines, and sharing its quality with the wine-loving world. The SLDWA is comprised of 17 wineries and 10 grower members. Wineries include: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Odette Estate Winery, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Stags’ Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards. To learn more about the Stags Leap District, please visit stagsleapdistrict.com or find the Association on Facebook.com/StagsLeapDistrict, Instagram.com/SLDistrict Twitter @SLDistrict. #SLDhouseofcab.

