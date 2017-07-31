ASCA selected Akorbi because of its experience and expertise in the healthcare industry, comprehensive services and commitment to customer care.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) and Akorbi have formed an affinity partnership to provide high-quality translation and interpretation services that comply with requirements from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). ASCA members will have access to phone, on-site, and video interpretation, as well as translation and localization services through Akorbi’s enterprise language solutions, which are available in more than 170 languages.

Section 1557 of the ACA has stiffened compliance regulations for those in the healthcare industry. One new regulation where ASCA needed a solution was the requirement that all medical entities that receive funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) must provide reasonable communication access to non-English speaking, hearing, and visually impaired patients. These entities must offer language assistance for the top 15 languages in each state. The ASCA/Akorbi partnership can help ASCs nationwide comply with this requirement while also providing excellent service and satisfaction to their patients.

According to John Greenwich, chief financial officer of ASCA, “ASCA selected Akorbi as our language service partner because after a careful evaluation of the total value the company offers, Akorbi checked all the boxes we needed to cover, including its experience and expertise in the healthcare industry, comprehensive services, commitment to customer care and ability to work with ASCs of every kind.”

This is an equally beneficial relationship for Akorbi. According to Executive Vice President Edward Cavazos, “ASCA is a highly respected association within the medical arena, with an impressively large membership, which proves that their members see the benefits of membership and that ASCA is constantly working in their best interest. We couldn’t be more proud and honored to partner with them and provide the language service solutions that they need.”

About Akorbi

Akorbi is a U.S.-based company providing enterprise solutions that empower companies to achieve success in the global economy. These solutions include technical and multilingual staffing, learning services, multilingual contact centers, video remote solutions, translation/localization, and interpretation services. Our customer-driven solutions help companies establish or strengthen compassionate, human connections, between patients, businesses, customers and employees, across languages, cultures and industries, in any modality, from any location. For more information, visit http://www.akorbi.com or call 1.877.4.AKORBI.

About ASCA

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) is the national membership association that represents ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and provides advocacy and resources to assist ASCs in delivering high quality, cost-effective ambulatory surgery to all the patients they serve.