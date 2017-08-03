Mr. Frank Spriggs Frank’s ligand binding assay expertise and product development experience positions KCAS to accelerate its growth and expansion of capabilities to serve our client’s development needs.

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a leading functional service contract research organization (CRO) is pleased to announce the expansion of their Large Molecule and Biomarker services team. Mr. Frank Spriggs joins KCAS as Director of Large Molecule and Biomarker Services.

Mr. Spriggs has more than 15 years involvement in Ligand Binding Assay (LBA) bioanalysis with a focus on pharmacokinetics, biomarkers, immunogenicity and quality assurance. His breath of knowledge in development and optimization of LBA methods will further strengthen KCAS’ development capability. “I am delighted Frank Spriggs has joined the growing KCAS team. Frank’s ligand binding assay expertise and product development experience positions KCAS to accelerate its growth and expansion of capabilities to serve our client’s development needs.” stated John Bucksath, CEO.

Mr. Spriggs joins KCAS from AIT Bioscience where he oversaw the LBA department and their molecular biology analytical techniques and services offered. Previously he worked for Pfizer and Amgen building upon his skills in method development, validation, and analysis of protein therapeutics in pre-clinical and clinical phases of drug development. He currently holds leadership roles within the Regualtory Sciences section of American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientist (AAPS). Spriggs earned his BS in Microbiology from Ohio University and an MS in Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs from Temple University.

“I am excited to be joining KCAS. The investment being made in the large molecule services has positioned KCAS to become the bioanalytical partner of choice in the ever expanding discipline of large molecule drug development.” stated Frank Spriggs.

About KCAS

KCAS Bioanalytical & Biomarker Services is a contract laboratory with 38+ years of bioanalytical expertise. Centrally located in Kansas City, KCAS provides small- and large-molecule PK, immunogenicity, and biomarker analysis operating a variety of equipment platforms to service a wide range of therapeutic areas. KCAS’ team leverages a highly scientific staff with an average tenure of 14 years at the company to provide clients of all sizes with expertise in robust assay development, validation, and sample analysis under fit-for-purpose Non-GLP, GLP, and GCP conditions for discovery, preclinical and clinical studies. Our teams have developed and validated more than 5,500 bioanalytical assays and have undergone 16 FDA inspections. Learn more at: http://www.kcasbio.com