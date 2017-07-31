The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) will host the second annual Emerging Global Leader Institute from 26-29 September 2017 in Washington, D.C., as part of its Institute for Global Healthcare Leadership®. Featuring globally and nationally renowned speakers, this four-day institute is designed to prepare healthcare leaders from all disciplines to view issues from a global perspective so they can successfully participate in global health ventures, consulting, thought leadership, and practice.

According to STTI Director of Global Initiatives Cynthia Vlasich, MBA, BSN, RN, the institute is designed based on recommendations from a previous STTI global task force as well as external global advisors; it encompasses the “need to know” information necessary for international healthcare practitioners already in or preparing for leadership roles. “The content presented in the Emerging Global Leader Institute represents a must-have body of knowledge for those in global healthcare,” said Vlasich. “Our speakers are presenting the critical information regarding initiatives, benchmarks, best practices, and global health trends.”

One of the institute’s first-day sessions is entitled, “What Is Global Health, How Important Is It, and How Do We Measure It?” In it, participants will gain a high-level understanding of all that is encompassed within global health. In the following session on “The Global Economy,” the group will learn about the global-, region-, and country-specific economic factors affecting global healthcare.

Anyone who hopes to be successful in the global health arena needs to know the players in the field, and during the institute’s second day, participants will learn about global health networks and issues. In a “Global Health Workforce Planning” session, participants will gain knowledge about the ways globalization and politicization affect world issues and conflicts. The “Ethics and Global Health Leadership” session will drill down into the ways principles, practices, and decision making differ around the world, and discuss International Humanitarian Law. Speakers will also discuss the difference between influence and implementation in global healthcare, specifically in identifying and refining their individual role. Additional sessions will focus on numerous case studies, along with information about networking with global healthcare leaders.

In today’s changing global landscape, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and know how to resolve conflict. On the third day, in the “Safety and Security Considerations for the Global Healthcare Leader” presentation, presenters will discuss personal safety strategies, current world conflicts and health aftermaths, and how to seek medical care in foreign countries. Other presentations on the third day include sociocultural and political awareness and acculturation as a global migrant.

On its final day, the Emerging Global Leader Institute will feature presentations on the value of global health and crafting a personal legacy as a global healthcare leader, including next steps to becoming a better leader in global health.

The Emerging Global Leader Institute brings together top-caliber speakers, including:



David Benton, RGN, PhD, FFNF, FRCN, FAAN, Chief Executive Officer, National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN)

Julia Bluestone, CNM, MS, Senior Technical Advisor, Jhpiego

Anne Marie T. Brooks, PhD, RN, MBA, FAAN, FACHE, FNAP, healthcare leader, international nurse consultant, and educator

Nancy Glass, PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN, Professor and Association Dean of Research, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing

Aden Hamza, BSN, RN, Graduate Student in Master of Science in Nursing program at Western University; STTI United Nations Youth Representative

Andrea Harrison, JD, Deputy Legal Advisor for the Washington Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross

Carol Huston, MSN, MPA, DPA, FAAN, Professor California State University, Chico School of Nursing

Marty Makinen, PhD, Managing Director at Results for Development Institute (R4D)

Keith Martin, MD, PC, Physician and Founding Executive Director of the Consortium of Universities for Global Health

Rear Admiral Susan Orsega, Chief Nursing Officer of the Commissioned Corps of the US Public Health Service (Corps) Nurse Professional Affairs

Kevin Ousman, MSN, HSM, Cameroonian-born healthcare professional with specialized training and experience in clinical nursing, as well as health systems management

Gwen Sherwood, PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor and Associate Dean for Strategic and Global Initiatives at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Nursing

Jeremy Shiffman, PhD, Professor in the Department of Public Administration and Policy at American University

Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, PhD, RN, FAAN, Acting Surgeon General

Cynthia Vlasich, MBA, BSN, RN, Director of Global Initiatives for STTI

About STTI

