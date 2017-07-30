The Intern Group Sends Record Number of Interns Abroad in Summer 2017

In summer 2017 award-winning international internship program provider The Intern Group (TIG) is sending a record number of interns abroad to its nine international destinations.

During the 2017 summer season, which begins June 1 and ends August 31, TIG will register the largest number of summer participants in the history of the company, 70% more than during the same months in 2016. Since the company began operations in 2011, summer has consistently attracted more participants than any other season.

The year-on-year increase in participants is partially due to the opening of two new internship destinations: Dublin and Shanghai.

“It’s wonderful to see so many students opting for international experiences that will enrich both their personal and professional lives," said Lexie Kadlec, Director at The Intern Group. "This growth is evidence that we are closer to our goal of encouraging international experiences for all.”

Many summer interns come from the U.S. and will complete their internships between their spring and fall semesters. Internships are designed to provide students and young professionals with real-world, international work experience in competitive cities around the world.

The Intern Group (TIG) is an award-winning provider of internship-abroad programs in London, New York, Madrid, Berlin, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Melbourne, and Colombia. Internship programs are offered year-round to students and graduates of all ages, in all career fields and majors.