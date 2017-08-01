Jet Access Aviation is Building the Dream Team.

We’re experiencing robust growth and thrilled to bring in so many illustrious individuals!

“What makes our business successful is that we continue to prioritize our clients and that’s only possible by placing an emphasis on our employees and having a strong team in place. We’re experiencing robust growth and thrilled to bring in so many illustrious individuals!” said Jet Access Aviation’s President Jack Lambert. “These new hires are integral as we bring on new aircraft and broaden our reach across the industry.”

James Jones joins Jet Access Aviation as Vice President of Sales. James joins us after nearly 14 years in the apparel business, working for luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren. His management skills, relationship building expertise and vast network are a tremendous asset to Jet Access Aviation. "I couldn't be more excited to join JAA as we are in such an incredible growth phase. Jack and his team have proven how hard work and attention to details leads to success and repeat business in the aviation world. I look forward to leading the sales team as we continue to grow and take on new aircraft while providing world class service to our clients" stated Jones.

Rebecca Boren joins the team with 16 years of sales experience. After spending nearly a decade working in sales and marketing for private aviation, her attention to detail and relationships with high net worth clients serve Jet Access well for her new role in Owner and Client Services.

With the rapid growth of Jet Access Aviation’s fleet, Diijon Lyn Shue, Shawn Wilkinson, Robert Levino and Paige Verville join the Operational Control Center. Wilkinson and Levino both come with extensive experience at their previous companies Jet Select and Voyager Jet Center.

Diijon Lyn Shue has spent the last 10 years gaining experience in aviation. He started his career in line service and has held various positions eventually working his way up to flight operations supervisor. Diijon's experience in fortune 500 and startup environments give him the understanding of both corporate and small business styles of management and business development.

Shawn Wilkinson has over 20 years of both On Demand Passenger and Cargo Charter experience. His vast knowledge with both domestic and international travel working from small to large cabin aircraft are a natural fit for Jet Access Aviation. A Part 121 Licensed Dispatcher “It is truly an honor to be a part of the Jet Access Aviation Team. The level of professionalism, camaraderie and customer service goes above and beyond the standard” stated Wilkinson.

Robert Levino brings nearly 17 years of experience in private aviation and on demand charter experience. He has extensive experience with international travel, particularly to the Caribbean, Central America and Europe. Robert has worked with many aircraft types from small twin engine piston aircraft through commercial airliners.

Paige Verville comes with 11 years of aviation experience. She started at Gulfstream Aerospace and has worked with several charter operators in their dispatch department. She has a keen understanding of Part 135 and Part 91 regulations.

Jet Access Aviation is an ARG/US Platinum and Wyvern Approved worldwide charter operator and aircraft management firm adhering to the strictest safety standards. Jet Access helps connect business travelers with easily accessible aircraft and specializes in the floating fleet model which offers one-way private jet charter flights. The company’s fleet consists of a variety of aircraft which include a Gulfstream IV, Challenger 604, Citation Sovereign, Falcon 2000 as well as Hawker 800XP’s, Lear 60’s and several Light Jets.

