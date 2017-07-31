Elite Litigation Firm Expands Name

We are proud to highlight his distinct expertise and service, especially his devotion to the representation of individuals who have suffered serious personal injuries.

San Diego-based Pettit Kohn Ingrassia & Lutz PC, a leading trial litigation law firm, is pleased to announce that they have specially recognized and honored co-founding Shareholder, Damian Dolin by adding his name to the firm’s title. The firm is now named Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin.

Mr. Dolin is a co-founding shareholder of the firm and this honor recognizes his contribution to the firm’s growth over the last decade. Dolin led the expansion of the firm’s Personal Injury practice and has obtained in excess of $23,000,000 in verdicts and settlements for clients. Among his many accolades, he was awarded membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum for his jury verdict in Huber v. Sharp Healthcare, et al. In addition, he received San Diego Magazine’s 2017 Top Lawyer distinction. Damian is also recognized as a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent rated attorney.

“Damian has built a Personal Injury practice and earned his position as a shareholder through his hard work, dedication and commitment to our clients and our firm,” said Andrew Kohn, Chief Executive Officer/Shareholder of the firm. “We are proud to highlight his distinct expertise and service, especially his devotion to the representation of individuals who have suffered serious personal injuries.”

The firm has always thrived because of the efforts and commitment of Mr. Dolin and they are proud to expand their name to recognize his contributions. They look forward to the continued litigation and trial skill excellence that Mr. Dolin – along with fellow shareholders and associates – have provided their clients for over a decade.

About Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin PC is a leading AV-rated law firm with expertise in litigating and resolving civil matters in both state and federal courts. The firm represents clients in the areas of Appellate, Business Litigation, Civil & Trial Litigation, Employment & Labor, Personal Injury, Product Liability, Professional Liability, Real Estate Litigation, Restaurant & Hospitality, Retail, Transactional & Business Services, and Transportation. Pettit Kohn is located in California and Arizona with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Learn more about Pettit Kohn at: http://www.pettitkohn.com