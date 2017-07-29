Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique was recently awarded CoolSculpting Diamond Level status. Through the Crystal Rewards Program, the most successful CoolSculpting practices across the country are annually honored. This marks the second time this year that Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique has achieved the coveted Diamond Level status, the highest ranking possible.

CoolSculpting is a nonsurgical fat elimination system, based on the science of Cryolipolysis. Using the innovative technology, CoolSculpting freezes away fat cells, thus providing long-term results. Cleared by the Food and Drug Administration as a safe and effective method to eliminate isolated areas of fatty tissue, a single CoolSculpting treatment can reduce fatty tissue by up to 20-25%.

The Crystal Rewards Program was designed to recognize the most experienced CoolSculpting physicians. At the highest point of distinction, the Diamond Crystal Level requires a rigorous set of practice standards. Only a small number of offices across the country see the volume of patients, and provide the optimal client experience, to earn the distinction of Diamond Level.

According to Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique founder, Paul Vitenas, MD, FACS, his Houston medi-spa was created as a special space where patients could expect the best in cutting-edge treatments, including noninvasive fat elimination. “Our practice was built on three key tenants: Safety, Quality and Service,” says Dr. Vitenas. He then continues, “(We) never stop trying to be better.”

Earning Diamond Crystal status for the second time, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique is widely known for consistently providing exceptional patient care and optimal results. For Dr. Vitenas, this is a reflection of a renowned staff of aesthetic professionals, working together to achieve the best results for each individual patient. Handpicked by Dr. Vitenas, all of Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique’s CoolSculpting providers are graduates of the CoolSculpting University, an intensive training facilitated by the developers.

While the experienced staff plays an integral role in the overall patient experience, so does Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique’s modern, state-of-the-art facilities. The luxurious, inviting office brings innovative treatments in a spa-like setting. For the fastest, most efficient treatments, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique offers four CoolSculpting machines. This gives patients the unique option of DualSculpting™, treating two areas simultaneously during the 35-minute procedure. Comfortable, private treatment rooms, free WiFi and NetFlix, as well as complimentary, off the street parking, ensure that each CoolSculpting experience is second to none.

Dr. Paul Vitenas founded Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery in 1991. After years of offering Houston the most innovative plastic surgery procedures, he opened the doors to Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique to meet his patients' growing desires for exceptional, innovative noninvasive cosmetic techniques, as well.

Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique is located at 4208 Richmond Avenue, on the first floor of the Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery facility. To find out more about the CoolSculpting Crystal Rewards Program, visit the CoolSculpting site. To schedule a complimentary CoolSculpting consultation at Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, contact the office at, 281.810.9083 or fill out the online Contact Us form.