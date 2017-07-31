Oomi Smart Home Awarded Best In Show at CE Week 2017

Oomi Home Kit Oomi Home is connected tech at its finest....Oomi is the standard for simplicity.

Oomi took home top honors, earning Best in Show - Gold, at CE Week 2017 held earlier this month in New York City. For over ten years, CE Week has put on display hundreds of amazing new products from tech’s biggest brands and hottest startups. The conference is attended by leading journalists, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts eager to get a "first look" at emerging tech.

Each year, the editors at Dealerscope take the opportunity to highlight the products that stand out at CE Week. Every product is ranked on a scale of 1 to 10. Gold winners were judged as products scoring a 9 or higher. Silver winners were products that scored between 8 and 8.9. And Bronze awards scored between a 7 and 7.9. Other companies earning top honors included Pioneer Electronics for their MVH-2300NEX Digital Media In-Dash Receiver and Westinghouse Electronics for their 55" Smart 4K Ultra HDTV - Amazon Fire TV.

Ever since Oomi debuted its patent pending technology via its record setting crowdfunding campaign, Oomi has continued to receive praise from consumers and industry alike. In awarding Oomi it's highest accolade, the CE Week judges specifically noted the ease of use for the average consumer. "One of the biggest hurdles tech companies face with consumer adoption is education around smart home products. Oomi is the standard for simplicity."

Oomi Home includes: Oomi Cube, the hub with HD camera with night vision and multiple environmental sensors; Oomi Touch, versatile touchscreen controller that works as a universal remote; two Oomi Bulbs, providing 16 million colors, and multiple shades of white light; and Oomi Plug, providing wireless appliance control with energy metering. The kit is priced at $699 and is available today at Oomi.com.