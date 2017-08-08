IoTium, the first secure network infrastructure company for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced the appointment of Srivatsan Rajagopal as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Rajagopal will be using his more than twenty years of experience in secure computing to oversee the company’s technology roadmap and drive the company’s next phase of growth by focusing on future needs of customers and partners. Rajagopal is a key hire for IoTium as the company works to further the mission of enabling secure mass scalable deployment of IIoT.

“Sri’s extensive background in building secure solutions for network and compute devices made him the logical choice for the role of CTO at IoTium,” said Ron Victor, CEO and founder of IoTium. “Many organizations are talking about the opportunities made possible through the Industrial Internet of Things, but hold back due to concerns over security and scalability. Sri will help us to bring IoTium’s vision for a scalable, secure IIoT into a reality, enabling seamless IIoT adoption for industrial organizations so they achieve the rewards of this essential technology.”

As CTO, Rajagopal will work closely with Product Management in determining the IoTium technology roadmap. He is also responsible for growing the company’s technology partner ecosystem to assist in the rapid adoption of IIoT within mission critical industrial environments. In addition, Rajagopal will represent IoTium in driving open source and standardization efforts at EdgeX Foundry, the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), and the International Society of Automation (ISA).

“A simple deployment model which also preserves security of previously air-gapped legacy brownfield device networks is a prerequisite to mass adoption of IIoTn,” said Sri Rajagopal. “Apart from bringing in standards to ease adoption, it is absolutely important to have an incremental collaborative approach with our partners and customers to scale connectivity of Industrial assets to modern revenue generating applications.”

Rajagopal began his career in the networking industry in 1996 as an engineer in FORE Systems. Since that time, he has held Engineering leadership roles at Cisco, Juniper Networks, and several startups. In these positions, he focused primarily on research and development of secure compute and distributed systems, building internet scale fault tolerant routers and network devices, and handling network security.

