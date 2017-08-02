Covalent Metrology Expands into a New Facility

Covalent Metrology announced today that it has consolidated operations in a larger facility located in Santa Clara, CA. The new facility is positioned near Highway 101 and just off the San Tomas Expressway, reducing travel time for customers on the Peninsula or in the East Bay wishing to be present during measurement sessions. With more than 3,000 ft2 of available space, the facility allows co-location of the Covalent team and existing tools and provides ample room for further growth.

Consolidating operations will help the company better serve its customers, facilitating smoother communication and providing easier access to the tools. This is of particular importance because Covalent encourages Analytical Service customers to attend measurement sessions when possible. Being present during measurements offers customers the opportunity to provide dynamic feedback, tending to lead to more relevant results and better understanding of those results.

The new location includes a room dedicated to AFM operations, as well as a large open area that will welcome new tools as the company expands and more metrology techniques are added to the portfolio. Covalent Metrology was founded by Craig Hunter, previously founding general manager of both the thin film solar business at Applied Materials and the Clean Energy Group at Intermolecular. Mr. Hunter commented, “It is an exciting time at Covalent as we move into a new and larger facility, having the team all together and focused on growing our offerings and improving our services. There is a real “start-up” energy about the place as we strive to make a dent on the materials innovation ecosystem. We are still small but our ambition—to improve R&D efficiency by providing customers better data, faster and cheaper—is large.”

New location:

Covalent Metrology Services LLC

2225 Martin Ave., Suite J

Santa Clara, CA 95050

About Covalent Metrology

Covalent Metrology is a new venture dedicated to improving advanced materials R&D through innovation in the metrology services business model. Covalent works with clients to elevate their metrology capabilities, resulting in better data generated in less time and at lower cost. Covalent’s Analytical Services unit currently offers high quality Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) and Optical Profilometry services at a lower cost and with shorter turnaround time than competing labs. Covalent’s Metrology Partners unit offers a suite of services based on client-specific development objectives aimed at improving in-house and external metrology quality, speed and cost. Headquarters are located in the heart of Silicon Valley.

For more information call (408) 498-4611 or visit the Company’s website at http://www.covalentmetrology.com.

