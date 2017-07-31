New Literary Novel Explores Philosophy of Hedonism

Cover of "Hedonism - A Novel" by Donné Raffat

Author Donné Raffat has published his most recent literary publication, “Hedonism - A Novel.” Raffat received critical praise for previous works including reviews in The New York Times, The New York Times Book Review, The New Yorker, The Times Literary Supplement, and Publishers Weekly.

His latest novel examines the notion of hedonism as viewed and experienced by five characters – three men and two women – whose interaction leads to major changes.

A Wall Street banker, his young mistress, an aspiring academic, a retired professor of literature, a German graduate student of philosophy, and a local waitress all find their lives intertwined in a way none expected. As their collective story unfolds, the events are viewed sequentially from the standpoint of each, revealing their impact not only on each other but also, ultimately, on the whole Cowpet Bay community in St. Thomas.

“All of my novels deal with periods of transition. The characters are unprepared for it, however the readers know more about the transition than the characters do at first,” said Raffat. “The same applies to ‘Hedonism’ as the characters are trying to determine what constitutes a good life.”

“Hedonism – A Novel”

By Donné Raffat

ISBN: 978-1-4990-2200-1 (Hard Cover), 978-1-4990-2200-1 (Soft Cover), 978-1-4990-2199-8 (eBook)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the Xlibris Bookstore

About the author

Donné Raffat has published seven books with one completed and another in progress. Much of Raffat’s writing has been inspired by his experience and travel to various parts of the world and time living in several different countries. In addition to his novels, Raffat has also written reviews for publications such as The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and The Nation. He received a B.A. from Harvard, a doctorate from Michigan and was a visiting scholar at Cambridge.

