Gruenberg Conveyor Oven

Thermal Product Solutions, a global manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment, announced the shipment of a Gruenberg conveyor oven to an ammunition manufacturer. This conveyor oven will be used for annealing and stress relieving brass castings.

The maximum temperature rating of this heat treat oven is 850°F and the work chamber dimensions are 24” W x 105.5” D x 16” H. A variable speed conveyor system provides the operator with precise process control. The equipment design consists of one oven module, constructed from a structural steel frame that supports the chamber liner and the exterior sheet metal. All interconnecting struts are non-continuous to keep the exterior cool.

The conveyor oven has plug style circulation & heating equipment. There are three identical plugs on the unit. This design allows the replacement of heaters away from the unit by removal of the plug as well as quick interchange if an extra plug is available.

“It was important for our customer to minimize equipment downtime. Gruenberg designed the unit to have swappable heater and circulation blower plugs as well as supplied an extra plug with this system. If a heater needs to be replaced or if one of the air circulation blowers fails, the plug can quickly be replaced.” - Blake Lawson, Applications Engineer

Unique features of this Gruenberg conveyor oven include:

•Set of adjustable leveling feet

•Variable speed conveyor system

•Vertical up airflow design to maximize heating rates and uniformity

•Yokogawa UP55A programmable controller

•Plug style heaters and recirculation equipment

•Cooling section

•Bearing cooling blowers

About Gruenberg

Gruenberg, a division of Thermal Product Solutions, LLC, is recognized as a leader in the design and manufacture of a comprehensive line of standard and custom industrial batch and conveyor ovens that accommodate temperatures up to 1200⁰F. Gruenberg products are known for their durability, innovation, and superior performance. Additional products offered by Gruenberg include custom pharmaceutical ovens, depyrogenation ovens, granulation dryers, pharmaceutical sterilizers, and lab animal science sterilizers.

About TPS

Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), is a leading American manufacturer of industrial ovens, furnaces, pharmaceutical sterilizers, and environmental temperature cycling and stability test chambers. TPS is a global leader in thermal processing products and test solutions with brands including Baker Furnace, Blue M, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg, Lunaire, MPH, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. #118210