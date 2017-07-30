Ebb & Flow Arts Present Violin Synergy Festival on Maui

"Last Summer, we featured music for five pianos and piano synergy, this Summer, we continue with music for four violins and Violin Synergy Festival."

From AUGUST 4-6, 2017, Ebb & Flow Arts (http://www.ebbandflowarts.org) present VIOLIN SYNERGY FESTIVAL - concerts, master classes, and informances that feature music for four violins.

We associate ensembles of multiple violins with the Baroque era (1700's). Composers such as Vivaldi, Telemann, Corelli, and others composed works for four violins. The 19th century orchestra moved past this practice with diverse families, featured soloists, and massive orchestration.

E&FA's VIOLIN SYNERGY FESTIVAL brings this Baroque tradition to the Modern era. There are several works for four violins by twentieth century composers. Our programs will include world and Hawai'i premieres, plus 21st century works for four violins commissioned by E&FA.

Leading members of San Francisco Symphony's first violin section - Sarn Oliver, Mariko Smiley, Melissa Kleinbart, and Yun Chu - will perform original and E&FA-commissioned works for four violins, and duo violins. Sarn Oliver and his wife, Mariko Smiley, are well-known on Maui, for several acclaimed concerts here over the years.

All events are free admission.

"Last Summer, we featured music for five pianos and piano synergy," states Robert Pollock, Executive Director of Ebb & Flow Arts. "This Summer, August 4-6, we continue with music for four violins and Violin Synergy Festival," he adds.

Area violin students of Teresa Skinner, Iolani Yamashiro, and Rona Landrigan will participate in master classes, coaching sessions, and private lessons on August 5, at Makawao Union Church, 4PM. Featured will be a violin quartet by American composer, Halsey Stevens, performed by area students and coached by members of the San Francisco Symphony.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 4, Seabury Hall Creative Arts Center, 7:30PM (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao) - works by Bela Bartok, Luciano Berio, Witold Lutoslawski, Pelarin Bacos, Sarn Oliver, Robert Pollock, Lauren Vendervelden, Bertolt Hummel, and Joyce Orenstein. 6:30 pre-concert discussion.

Saturday, August 5, Makawao Union Church, 4PM (1445 Baldwin Ave.) - informance led by Sarn Oliver on history and structure of the violin; master classes led by members of San Francisco Symphony with area students who study violin with Teresa Skinner, Rona Landrigan, and Iolani Yamashiro; chamber music coaching of area students in their performance of Halsey Stevens's "Four Pieces for Four Violins."

Sunday, August 6, Keawalai Congregational Church, 4PM (5300 Makena Rd., Makena) - same program as August 4.

Special underwriting by Makana Aloha Foundation.

(Programs subject to change without notice.)



Ebb & Flow Arts, Inc. (E&FA) is a statewide, 501 (c) (3) non profit presenter of modern music and multi media events. It is the only such presenter in Hawai'i, and was founded in 1999, by composer/pianist Robert Pollock. It aims to build bridges between the arts and connect artistic expressions and cultures. E&FA creates a global sound board and mirror for music and art in Hawai’i. We also teach Maui's children how to read and write music with "Scaling Haleakala," an award winning curriculum. E&FA receives support from Aaron Copland Fund for Music, AHS Foundation, Makana Aloha Foundation, Hawai’i Community Foundation (Robert E. Black Fund), John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Roger Shapiro Fund for New Music, Edward T. Cone Foundation, Kosasa Foundation (ABC Stores), Central Pacific Bank Foundation, BMI Foundation, Mayor Arakawa Community Kokua Fund, and private contributions. Web site service by Maui Web Designs.



For further information, please contact E&FA, Box 1081, Kula, HI 96790.



Website: http://www.ebbandflowarts.org Email: ebbandflowarts2013(at)gmail(dot)com ; Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ebbandflowarts Phone: (808) 876-1854