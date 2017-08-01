Lazydays RV Hosts Month-Long 41st Birthday Celebration

Lazydays RV Logo 350x214 All of us at Lazydays are proud of this milestone and grateful for the ongoing relationships with so many satisfied RV owners over the past 41 years.

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, is entering its 41st year in business this August and will be hosting a month-long birthday celebration at its five locations to mark the occasion.

Throughout the month of August, Lazydays will offer special savings on new and pre-owned motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheels, plus birthday deals on RV accessories at its dealerships in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. The celebratory atmosphere will be enhanced with weekend radio remote broadcasts in each market.

Several major events are scheduled, starting with a Denver Broncos Season Kickoff at the Denver RV dealership on August 5 from 12-2 p.m. Among the highlights are photo opportunities with Broncos legends and Super Bowl trophies, giveaways, games and raffle prizes, including an autographed football.

Lazydays will also host a four-day birthday event at its Tampa location—the world’s largest RV dealership—from August 10–13. Free lunch will be served all four days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and attendees who preregister for the event are eligible to receive complimentary gifts.

In addition, Lazydays’ Ultimate RV Tailgating Sweepstakes will kick off in August and run through October. Fans can enter to win a Tampa Bay Buccaneers prize package at the Tampa dealership or a Denver Broncos prize package at any of the three Colorado dealerships. One lucky entrant in each market will win four game tickets, pre-game use of an RV and other perks.

“All of us at Lazydays are proud of this milestone and grateful for the ongoing relationships with so many satisfied RV owners over the past 41 years,” said Bill Murnane, Lazydays Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to celebrating with RVers across the country all month long.”

For details on the Lazydays birthday events taking place at each RV dealership, visit the Lazydays.com/41stBirthday site and select a location. To browse available RV inventory or shop for accessories, visit https://www.lazydays.com.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays RV®, founded in 1976, operates the world’s largest RV dealership, based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL. Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, AZ and Loveland, Denver and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays RV has the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations at our dealerships. Lazydays also has RV rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

Lazydays RV has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from more than 65% of Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay, Tucson and Colorado communities.

For most people, Lazydays RV isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride. To learn more, visit http://www.lazydays.com.

