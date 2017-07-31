Celebrate California Wine Month Temecula-style this September in a month-long toast to the region’s bounty. Exciting programs for wine-lovers include CRUSH Wine & Culinary Showcase; Crush on Temecula Valley Wines, in partnership with local restaurants throughout Temecula Valley; a Wine Country video contest; a Wine Country social media challenge; SIP Temecula Passports, good for five tasting flights at participating wineries; and live events and entertainment happening in September throughout Wine Country.

Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country is home to more than 40 wineries boasting award-winning and 90+ point rated wines from Palumbo Family Vineyards, Lorenzi Estate, Callaway, Leoness Cellars, Hart Winery, Mount Palomar Winery, and more.

CRUSH Wine & Culinary Showcase

For the ultimate Southern California wine experience, visitors and locals are invited to celebrate Temecula Valley’s harvest at the CRUSH Wine & Culinary Showcase. Over 30+ member wineries will be featuring their latest and greatest varieties for tasting, while patrons mix and mingle with winemakers, vineyard owners, chefs, and new friends as they enjoy live entertainment and artisan food bites from over 15 local restaurants.

Crush on Temecula Valley Wines Restaurant Month for Wine

From September 1-30, local restaurants will offer unique Temecula Valley wine features to encourage locals and visitors to discover (or re-discover!) new favorites alongside Temecula Valley cuisine. These may include special Temecula Valley tasting flights, food and local wine pairings and zero corkage fees on local wines. To add to the fun, diners will be encouraged to share their wine new “crushes” via social media.

Wine Country Video Contest

This summer, Visit Temecula Valley and Temecula Valley Wine Growers Association invite amateur filmmakers to showcase their talents in the [insert name of video contest – stay tuned here]. Participants must submit 1-3-minute videos shot in Temecula Valley Wine Country, exploring the theme, “We take our wine seriously… but not ourselves.” The top three videos will be shared via social media during the month of September. The top vote-getter will receive two tickets to CRUSH two tickets to People’s Choice Blind Tasting & Wine Dinner, an overnight stay in Temecula, a SIP Passport, and an opportunity to participate in harvest (prize valued at approximately $1000).

SIP Temecula Wine Tasting Passports

To maximize your Temecula Valley Wine Month experience, consider staying at least two nights midweek, when your odds of meeting a winemaker or getting a peek behind the scenes run high.. Visitors to the region should consider purchasing a SIP Temecula Wine Tasting Passport, valid Monday-Friday for five standard tasting flights at 26 participating vineyards.

Live Entertainment & Winery Events

Throughout the month of September, local wineries will feature an extensive lineup of events, live entertainment, and special promotions to celebrate Temecula Valley Wine Month. For up to date information and details on specific winery offerings, visit https://www.visittemeculavalley.com/things-to-do/events/.

For details and more information about Temecula Valley Wine Month, visit https://www.visittemeculavalley.com/wine-month/.

About Visit Temecula Valley

With natural gifts of climate and geography Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country is recognized for scenic vineyards, award-winning wines, and 40+ wineries. The popular, boutique destination includes the Temecula Valley A.V.A. (American Viticulture Area) as well as Historic Downtown Old Town Temecula, Pechanga Resort & Casino, and Temecula Wine Country Golf Trail.

Visit Temecula Valley is the region’s official tourism marketing organization and an online resource for visitors at VisitTemeculaValley.com. Temecula Valley Visitors Center is located in Old Town Temecula (Third Street and Mercedes). For visitor information and assistance, call (888) 363-2852 or (951) 491-6085.