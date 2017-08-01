A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours' founder & CEO, Tony Muia, conducting a tour. Manhattan? FUHGETTABOUDIT!

A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours (http://www.asliceofbrooklyn.com), the leader in guided bus tours of Brooklyn’s favorite foods, neighborhoods, landmarks and famous movie locations is celebrating its 12th anniversary.

Founder, CEO and lifelong Brooklynite, Tony Muia, started the company on August 1, 2005 with a slogan (“Manhattan? FUHGETTABOUDIT!”) and a mission: to introduce people from around the country and around the world to all the amazing things Brooklyn has to offer visitors to NYC.

Over the years the company has introduced over 500,000 people to the borough through such popular guided bus tours as the Pizza Tour, the Chocolate Tour, the Neighborhood Tour and the Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights.

The tours have been featured on the Today Show, the Travel Channel and the Food Network and have earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for six straight years in a row. Best of all, the tours conveniently depart from Manhattan which was Muia’s goal from the very beginning – way before the borough was considered the cool borough it is today.

“I wanted to create an easy way for visitors to hop on a bus in Manhattan and experience Brooklyn from a native’s perspective” says Muia. “When I started doing tours twelve years ago, tourists didn’t consider Brooklyn a travel destination. Nor were tour guides bothering to go to Manhattan to pick people up by bus and bring them to Brooklyn. So I took it upon myself to introduce people to my hometown, to create a new way to see the borough and, in the process, become Brooklyn’s official ambassador.”

“My guides and I have always strived to exceed our guests’ expectations of what a bus tour should be like through the use of our multimedia audio-visual presentations on the screens of the bus,” said Muia. “They include slides, music, montages of famous Brooklynites and the respective movie clips when we visit famous movie locations like Saturday Night Fever, Goodfellas, The Godfather, Moonstruck and so much more.”

Added Muia, "What also sets us apart from other tour companies is that our guides were all born and raised in Brooklyn. So they have a pride, a passion and an authenticity that you can’t just train anyone to possess. I consider my guides the best in the business which is evident from the reviews they receive on TripAdvisor. At the same time, the history, foods, neighborhoods, landmarks and movie locations of the borough are second to none and resonate with everyone whether they grew up in Brooklyn or have always been fascinated by it”

Besides doing regular retail tours, A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours works extensively with tour operators from around the country who visit NYC with their own coach buses. Then Muia and his staff simply jump on board and act as step-on guides to do the same quality tours.

What does the future hold for A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours? “We hope to launch our new Brewery & Distillery Tour later this year and we look forward to continue showing tourists how much Brooklyn has to offer for many years to come,” said Muia.

ABOUT A SLICE OF BROOKLYN BUS TOURS:

For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit http://www.asliceofbrooklyn.com