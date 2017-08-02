Giving Back is Good for Business

Real Estate agent donations one transaction at a time...

In just over three months, Dana Roberts of Coldwell Banker Residential in Irvine, has proven that giving back is actually good for business as she has made ten donations after each of her real estate transactions. Most recently, CHOC Foundation was the recipient of her special donation on behalf of her client, Wendy Yen.

“When Dana Roberts first partnered with our Agent with Heart Program we were inspired by her drive to give back, but as she has just completed her tenth donation in such a short span of time, we are truly moved by her dedication,” says Mr. John Giaimo, President of PinRaise. “Our program hopes to attract realtors who are willing and excited to give back to their communities, so when Dana joined us on our journey to assisting communities everywhere, we couldn’t have been more excited.”

In addition to her recent donation to CHOC Foundation, Dana has also given back to: SPCA-LA, Hope for Paws, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Desert AIDS Project, American Cancer Society, Red Hill Lutheran Church & School, Second Harvest Food Bank OC, and Child’s Play.

“Ten donations is not an easy feat to accomplish, by any means, so to say that we are grateful to Dana for her generosity would be an incredible understatement,” continues Mr. Giaimo. “All of us at PinRaise would like to extend our deepest appreciation for Dana and all of her efforts to give back to her community, but I would especially like to thank Dana for becoming our strongest partner in giving within the Agent with Heart Program,” concludes Mr. Giaimo.

About the Agent with Heart Program: Through the PinRaise app, the Agent with Heart program connects homebuyers and sellers with local agents like Dana Roberts who agree to donate a percentage or fixed dollar amount of their real estate commission to the nonprofit of their client’s choice after closing. This provides needed revenue for the nonprofit and makes a real difference in their community. For more information, please visit http://www.AgentwithHeart.org. To connect with Dana Roberts, please call 949-433-6694 or visit her website at http://www.DanaRobertsRealEstate.com.