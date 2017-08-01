NetNumber Vice President Matt Rosenberg The traditional mobile network signaling infrastructure is not designed to meet the unique scaling, security and subscriber profile requirements of things versus people.

NetNumber, Inc. announced today its TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform has been selected by IMETRIK Global Inc., a global provider of wireless machine-to-machine (M2M) telemetry and telematics solutions. IMETRIK’s main focus being the automotive financing industry, it provides its customers with sophisticated turnkey solutions for more efficient vehicle tracking and asset management by allowing vehicles to communicate seamlessly with cloud-based computer systems. The company offers end-to-end solutions by designing and controlling each link in the M2M value chain: hardware design and manufacturing of the devices, mobile network infrastructure powered by a secured cloud-base data platform as well as user-friendly web-based services and applications.

IMETRIK has selected the NetNumber TITAN platform with multiple applications, including the Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and Home Location Register (HLR) as well as the Signal Transfer Point (STP) and Diameter Signaling Control (DSC). NetNumber TITAN, the industry’s most robust centralized signaling and routing control (CSRC) platform, provides a common, virtualized infrastructure for all signaling control, routing policy enforcement and subscriber database services in the network. Because TITAN provides these through software rather than costly hardware components, it is especially suited to the unique characteristics of M2M and Internet of Things (IoT) traffic. The virtualized environment provided by TITAN provides the ability to scale up and down based on transaction volumes. TITAN customers can invest in an architecture that grows as their business grows, maximizing CAPEX investment.

“The NetNumber TITAN platform virtualizes and integrates a number of network applications critical to our implementation value chain, including wireless communications and analytics,” said Guy Chevrette, President and CEO of IMETRIK Global Inc. “NetNumber’s approach enables us to transition easily from legacy, hardware-based technologies to the latest virtualized solutions. As TITAN can serve a growning number of endpoints, NetNumber will help enable us to further expand our customer base globally.”

As described in the recently issued white paper, Network Operator Opportunities in the IoT Market, NetNumber TITAN provides an M2M- and IoT-ready infrastructure that supports multiple signaling and protocols on one platform, provides high scalablility and security, and accommodates virtually unlimited devices and traffic. TITAN is designed to guard against obsolescence in the fast-developing Iot and M2M markets. Download the white paper from http://www.netnumber.com/about/collateral-download/

“The automotive industry is one of several markets for M2M and IoT that will drive network traffic,” said Matt Rosenberg, NetNumber senior vice president of Global Sales. “However, the traditional mobile network signaling infrastructure is not designed to meet the unique scaling, security and subscriber profile requirements of things versus people. We are excited to work with IMETRIK as the company pushes the boundaries of communication and information exchange between things, and to support their continued global expansion.”

Learn more about NetNumber TITAN at http://netnumber.com/products/titan/ or by contacting sales(at)netnumber(dot)com.

About IMETRIK

IMETRIK Global Inc. is a global provider of GPS based wireless solutions specializing in the automotive finance, insurance and fleet management (known as telematics) market. Since 2007, IMETRIK has been helping automotive lenders get more on-time payments from their high-risk customers, and providing insurance companies and fleet managers with driver performance data and vehicle usage measurements, thanks to cutting edge machine-to-machine technology. By engineering its own rugged devices using premium industrial grade components, including embedded SIM for maximum durability, IMETRIK provides its customers one of the highest quality product designed in North-America, accompanied by unparalleled customer and technical support.

Unlike other vendors, IMETRIK is an integrated end-to end GPS based solutions provider, controlling every step of the chain: from product R&D and manufacturing, to the mobile network infrastructure and user-friendly web interface. The result is a sophisticated turnkey GPS solution helping customers worldwide track their vehicles and manage their assets with speed and accuracy unmatched by any other GPS provider. For more information, call 1.866.276.5382.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings more than 17 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry. Signaling-control applications supported on the TITAN CSRC platform include: STP, DSC, HSS, HLR, CRE/BGCF, I/S-CSCF, ENUM/DNS, Number-Portability, Ut-Proxy, GAA, AuC, SDM and PCRF.