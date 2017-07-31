Big Anniversaries Celebrated at RE/MAX Complete Solutions

RE/MAX Complete Solutions Realtor Dawn Balzano “Through the worst of times and best of times, I have felt at home, supported and most importantly appreciated.” Past News Releases RSS

RE/MAX Complete Solutions is an independently owned real estate firm that is less than 9 years old. The firm opened at the end of 2008, just before the stock market crash, and has managed to grow during some of the worst years in real estate history.

This month, Dawn Balzano celebrates her 8-year anniversary with RE/MAX Complete Solutions. This is a big occasion for such a young company. Balzano is a seasoned professional and a member of the Master Brokers Forum. “I joined this office when the market was in a downward spiral because I knew that in order to survive, I needed both the brand and a broker who would support me instead of compete against me,” said Balzano when asked about her decision to join 8 years ago. When asked why she stayed so long, she said “Through the worst of times and best of times, I have felt at home, supported and most importantly appreciated.”

This week, Elliot Goldman also celebrates his anniversary with RE/MAX Complete Solutions. Goldman is member of the Professional Standards Committee at the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and has been with the firm for 5 years now. When asked why he stays, Goldman said “I could not have chosen a better office to work in. It is full of positive professionals who know what they are doing. My broker is always available for me and there is a ton of support here.”

Jenniffer Lee, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Complete Solutions, said, “It is a pleasure to work with Dawn and Elliot. They are always happy to share their extensive knowledge and new ideas with others. This collaborative spirit is what makes our office special. I am proud to have them on my team.”

About RE/MAX Complete Solutions

RE/MAX Complete Solutions helps people buy, rent, lease and sell homes anywhere in the world. Its tech-savvy Realtors specialize in commercial and investment properties, luxury homes, golf communities, country club neighborhoods, oceanfront condominiums and many other types of property and homes throughout Palm Beach and Broward Counties. For more information, please call the Boca Raton office at (561) 322-3330, the Deerfield Beach office at (954) 481-9800, or visit http://www.best-real-estate-choice.com.

About Dawn Balzano

Dawn Balzano has been a Realtor in southeast Florida for more than 15 years. She is a member of the Master Broker Association, a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) and Certified Military Housing Specialist (CMHS) and a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. She can be reached by phone at (561) 441-5346 or by email at dawn@balzanoteam.com.

About Elliot Goldman

Elliot Goldman has been a Realtor in southeast Florida for more than 12 years. He is a former Chairman of the Grievance Committee for Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches, a member of the Professional Standards Committee for Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and Certified Military Housing Specialist (CMHS). He can be reached by phone at (561) 542-9822 or by email at elliot@goldmanhomes.com.