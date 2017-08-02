U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces New Partnership in Central Texas

U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners (“USDP”), formerly known as Dermatology Associates, is pleased to announce that it recently partnered with Terry M. Jones, M.D., P.A., located in Bryan, TX, approximately 100 miles northwest of Houston. The transaction closed in July 2017. U.S. Dermatology Partners is a dermatology-focused physician services and management organization providing premier dermatologic care.

Terry M. Jones, M.D., P.A. offers a full suite of clinical, surgical and cosmetic services, in addition to operating the premier MedSpa in Bryan College Station, Texas, via Dermataloge Medical Spa and Laser Center.

Dr. Terry Jones, a Texas native, started his private practice in Bryan in 1979. Dr. Jones earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, and completed an internship in internal medicine and residency in straight medicine at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. He then went on to complete his dermatology residency there as well, serving as Chief Resident in his final year. Dr. Jones is a board-certified dermatologist, and is an active member of several dermatological and medical societies.

Joining Dr. Jones is his highly-experienced Physician Assistant, Phillip Reedy, PA-C.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, U.S. Dermatology Partners provides comprehensive practice management services to 100 board-certified dermatologists across 63 locations in Texas, Kansas and Missouri. U.S. Dermatology Partners is focused solely on supporting providers so that they can focus exclusively on delivering high-quality, medically-focused care to patients.

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the very latest in dermatology care for the entire family and state-of-the-art treatment for diseases of the skin. As the 3rd largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients not only have access to general medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in sub-specialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. To learn more visit usdermatologypartners.com