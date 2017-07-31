Dr. Moneé Thomas “I was drawn to Dermatology because it allows me to take care and educate people on the health of their skin and help patients become more confident in their own skin. I have a special interest in hair loss and skin of color.” Dr. Moneé Thomas

Dr. Moneé Thomas joins U.S. Dermatology Partners Houston in the Bellaire location on August 14th 2017. Dr. Thomas received her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before heading north to Howard University in Washington D.C. where she obtained her Doctorate of Medicine. It was also at Howard where Dr. Thomas completed her Internal Medicine internship and residency in Dermatology.

Prior to medical school, Dr. Thomas has contributed to several presentations on the subject of skin conditions such as morphea, chilblain and skin cancer specifically in African Americans. Dr. Thomas practices general dermatology and has extensive training and experience in laser hair removal, improvement in vascular lesions and scar resurfacing and chemical peels.

Dr. Thomas’ involvement in community outreach and volunteer services equipped her for many leadership roles she carried out during her training. She became President of Howard University’s Student Dermatology Society and Dr. Thomas received the honor of serving as Chief Resident in her final year of residency.

“I was drawn to Dermatology since it is a medical specialty that allows me to take care of and educate people on the health of largest organ on the body, the skin. It also, more importantly, allows me to help patients become more comfortable and confident in their own skin. I have a special interest in hair loss and skin of color and look forward to helping all of Houston feel healthy and confident.” Dr. Moneé Thomas

In her spare time, Dr. Thomas love to create and appreciate art, workout, try different restaurants and cuisine, and being a Louisiana girl, she loves a good crawfish boil. Dr. Thomas is excited to be in the Houston area near her family and eager to serve the community of Bellaire.

Dr. Thomas will begin seeing patients August 14th.

About U.S Dermatology Partners Bellaire

At U.S. Dermatology Partners of Houston – Bellaire, we are passionate about the wellbeing of our patients. Our board-certified dermatologists treat all aspects of skin, hair and nail disorders, including acne treatments and pediatric dermatology. We specialize in cosmetic dermatology procedures including Botox and Juvederm and provide expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer. The Bellaire office treats patients from River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood and West University neighborhoods.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the very latest in dermatology care for the entire family and state-of-the-art treatment for diseases of the skin. As the 3rd largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients not only have access to general medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in sub-specialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. To learn more visit usdermatologypartners.com