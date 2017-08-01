...more must be done in wine regions globally to embrace higher sustainability standards, treat their employees and community with care, and reduce their role in climate change.

As the U.S. demand for organic food continues to increase, U.S. vineyards, restaurants, and retailers are also seeing demand for wine made through sustainable practices, according to sustainability authority Sandra Taylor.

The sustainability performance of the wine industry has yet to receive the kind of media scrutiny and activist interest that other industries have in recent years, she said. However, such issues have started to gain prominence as consumers want to learn the cultural and environmental stories behind the wines they drink.

“Consumers, especially millennials and women, are increasingly concerned about where their food comes from and pay greater attention to whether it’s produced in a responsible way,” Taylor said.

“A day of reckoning for the wine industry is fast approaching,” she warned, “judging by the increasing number of complaints over land use, objection to permits for new vineyards, water rights disputes, protests over pesticide spray drift, and legal actions that producers face as a result of the health impacts of chemical use in vineyards.”

Taylor said that some in the wine industry* are already working to do the right thing, like protecting the environment and implementing sensible business practices.

“But more must be done in wine regions globally to embrace higher sustainability standards, treat their employees and community with care, and reduce their role in climate change,” Taylor added.

Taylor’s insights in her new book, The Business of Sustainable Wine, were gathered during her career in corporate responsibility (CR), including serving as Starbucks senior vice president of CR. Taylor combines her professional experience with her personal interest in wine, which started when she was a young U.S. diplomat working in Europe.

The Business of Sustainable Wine is written for both the wine industry—offering best practices to strengthen the industry, improve their bottom line, their wine and the environment—and consumers.

In The Business of Sustainable Wine, Taylor offers education, insight, and best practices about various topics:

*Chapter 1: Sustainability Defined: Agriculture, Consumption, and the Triple Bottom Line

*Chapter 2: Sustainability in Wine: Organic, Biodynamic, Sustainable, and Conventional Viticulture and Winemaking

*Chapter 3: Sustainability Around the World of Wine: A Review of Sustainable Certification Programs by Region and Industry Associations

*Chapter 4: Sustainability and the Customer: Educating and Marketing to the Consumer

*Chapter 5: Role of the Trade—Distributors, Retailers, and Restaurants: Educating the Crowd

*Chapter 6: Social Responsibility to Workers, Community, and Business Ethics

*Chapter 7: Measuring Sustainability and Carbon Emissions: Life Cycle Analysis and the Wine Value Chain

Visit DiscoverSustainableWine.com to learn more about best practices, sustainable vineyards, and Sandra Taylor’s wine recommendations.

The Business of Sustainable Wine:

How to Build Brand Equity in a 21 Century Wine Industry

By Sandra Taylor

Board and Bench Publishing

August 1, 2017

240 pages

Paperback, $45

ISBN-10: 1935879308

ISBN-13: 978-1935879305

About Sandra Taylor

Sandra Taylor is an expert on environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and agricultural supply chains. After many years as a corporate executive with companies like Starbucks and Kodak, Sandra’s life-long passion for wine led her to the wine program at Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Bordeaux-Ecole de Management (Bordeaux Business School in France), where she earned an MBA. Today, through her Sustainable Business International consulting firm, Sandra helps clients in their corporate responsibility (CR) efforts in areas like global supply chain sustainability, environmental risk management, international trade, and partnerships.

