GoMarketing Working with an Industry Leader like Conejo Valley Air and Heating is a special situation"

GoMarketing, a leading Internet Marketing and Advertising firm is proud to announce they were hired by Conejo Valley Air and Heating to drive more exposure and revenue to their company through internet marketing.

"We are very happy to be working with Brandon, James and Leslie at Conejo Valley Air. They are the gold standard for products and services in Northern Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, said GoMarketing CEO, Richard Uzelac. Anytime you can work with a local industry leader like Conejo Valley Air, it's a special situation," Uzelac added.

GoMarketing will be providing Internet Marketing, Design, Development, Branding and Advertising services for CVA.

"One of our key concentrations will be delivering Conejo Valley's Reputation for Professional on time service and quality product lines to the internet, added Richard Uzelac.

In addition, GoMarketing will be expanding the exposure of Conejo Valley's new Windows and Doors company offering.

GoMarketing is a Thousand Oaks California Marketing and Advertising firm that has worked with such clients as MetLife Insurance, FOX Sports, ESPN, Dover Corporation and RealtyTech Inc.