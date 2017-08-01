"BlackRidge Technology provides next generation cyber defense that was developed to cloak and protect servers in your business," said Bob Graham CEO BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leader in cyber defense, is featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® this Sunday August 6th. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly business television program featuring real world insights from corporate executives from all over the globe which can be viewed on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored programming lineup, as well as internationally to over 50 countries on Bloomberg International.

“What the professionals of BlackRidge Technology have accomplished is to create an online "caller ID" of sorts that keeps businesses operating systems safe. This service among many others are why we are happy to host representatives from BlackRidge Technology on the show," added JL Haber, Vice President for Programming for Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland.

Bob Graham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRidge Technology, explains on the show, “there is no “caller ID” when it comes to the internet. This means that a business can only identify a user after they have logged into their system. This, of course, is a huge security concern.”

BlackRidge develops, markets and supports a family of products that provide a next generation cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services. Network, and server resources, which are located in the enterprise, cloud systems, and data centers are better protected and less vulnerable to compromise from cyber-attacks.

Tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored programming on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 5:30pm EDT and Bloomberg International at 7:30am GMT, 10:30am D.F. and 2:30pm HKT. Visit http://www.tvwwb.com for detailed airing schedules or check local listings.

About BlackRidge Technology BlackRidge Technology provides a next generation cyber defense solution that stops cyber-attacks and blocks unauthenticated access. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology was developed for the military to cloak and protect servers and segment networks. BlackRidge Transport Access Control authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access, isolates systems and segments networks, and provides identity attribution. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit http://www.blackridge.us.