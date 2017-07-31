Stuart Whalan has been appointed as the new Head Pastry Chef of the luxury oceanfront Ritz-Carlton, South Beach resort. In his new role, Chef Whalan will oversee the pastry creations for the resort’s Food & Beverage division, including Bistro One LR, DiLido Beach Club, Club Lounge, In-Room Dining, and Banquets.

Chef Whalan began his culinary journey in Sydney, Australia, graduating with a degree from the Culinary Arts Institute in 1987, followed by positions at The Sydney Boulevard Hotel and Hyatt Hotels and Resorts. In 1996, he took his talents to London, where he worked as a Pastry Chef at several Michelin Star restaurants as well as fine dining establishments such as the famous Orrery, Floriana, and L'Escargot.

In 2004, Chef Whalan joined the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong as Head Pastry Chef, before transferring to The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach as Executive Pastry Chef from 2005-2011. Most recently, he operated his own Miami-based pastry business from 2011-2015.

Constantly pushing the boundaries, Whalan’s signature creations blend both classical and modern techniques, while striking a balance of nouveau textures and flavor combinations that remain honest and true to his culinary roots of French cuisine. Prominent aspects of his pastry creations include dehydration and sous vide techniques as well as unique taste combinations like caramel and fleur de sel and licorice and lime.

