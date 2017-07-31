Rescue Rooter Atlanta's Can Castle

American Residential Services (ARS), a Memphis, Tenn. based, privately-held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, held a “Can Castle” contest on behalf of food banks in their service areas. Branches were challenged to collect canned goods from June 15- July 15 and construct “can castles” from their collection. ARS service centers across the country competed against each other for the most original castle and most canned goods accumulated. ARS donated approximately 11,300 canned goods to food banks across the country as a result of this friendly competition.

ARS chose this as an organizational outreach initiative due to the critical need for food banks. “Summer is such a tough time since it is the time of the least donations but the greatest needs,” notes Debbie Weinbel, Gift Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. “With school out, many children are losing two meals a day they would typically eat at school. They and their families depend on the Food Bank and our program partners for fresh, nutritious meals. We are so thankful for ARS assisting in making sure they have a food-secure summer!”

ARS had 24 service centers participate in the competition, and there was a Grand Prize awarded, as well as prizes for first, second, and third most creative can castles. Rescue Rooter of Atlanta was the Grand Prize winner, with Brothers Rock Hill in Rock Hill, SC, winning “Most Creative” award; R.S. Andrews in Portsmouth, VA, winning “First Runner Up” award; and Unique Services in Bradenton, FL, winning “Second Runner Up” award.

“There are critical circumstances around hungry children and their families in our country,” says Christopher Mellon, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of ARS. “A record 21.7 million American kids get free or reduced-price lunch during school. But when summer vacation starts, the vast majority of them go without this essential, federally funded benefit. ARS is honored to assist in the important mission of helping feed those in need.”

