Menasha Wins 3M Supplier of the Year Award

Menasha, the industry’s largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider, was honored with the 2017 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness.

This year, 3M recognized 15 suppliers – among thousands in its global supply base – for world class performance in providing products and/or services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on strategic spend, contract compliance, actions taken to improve 3M’s relevance and overall supplier performance (quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost, and technology roadmaps). An awards ceremony will be held Aug. 4 at the 3M Championship in Blaine, Minn.

“At Menasha, we work hard to help our partners produce innovative and successful retail solutions,” said Brian Pearson, Menasha’s 3M account manager. “This award is only given to the very best of 3M’s thousands of suppliers, and we are honored to receive it.”

“Our suppliers are critical to our ability to execute our business strategies and benefit our customers,” said Jose Varela, vice president, 3M Sourcing Operations. “We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to maintaining a partnership with 3M and helping us service our global customers with the innovative and valuable solutions they expect. It’s important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that’s what this award is all about.”

About Menasha Packaging

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, based in Neenah, Wisconsin, is a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and has approximately 3,300 employees at locations across North America. Menasha Packaging is a leading provider of graphic consumer packaging, merchandising solutions, corrugated packaging, food packaging, shipping containers, material handling solutions, and pack-out and fulfillment services.

With a network of design, sales service centers, corrugated and paperboard manufacturing plants, and fulfillment facilities located throughout North America, the company's mission is to help its customers protect, move, and promote their products better than anyone else. Visit its website at http://www.menasha.com.

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation’s products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, and automotive companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America’s oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 5,600 employees in more than 100 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.menashacorporation.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at http://www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNewsroom.

