CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces its remote switch actuator (RSA) for the General Electric Power Break insulated case circuit breaker (ICCB). The lightweight, portable CBS ArcSafe RSA-91B M allows technicians to remotely close or trip the General Electric ICCB from a safe distance of up to 300 feet, well outside the arc-flash boundary.

Installation and operation do not require any modifications to the existing electrical equipment, thanks to CBS ArcSafe’s magnetic latching system. The RSA-91B M is compatible with manually operated Power Break ICCBs with ratings of 800–2000 A. Typical applications include switching from high available fault current systems such as main service disconnects, feeder disconnects, or branch circuit disconnects. When compared to other arc-flash mitigation alternatives, the RSA-91B M is a cost-effective solution for keeping operators safe.

Optional features include radio remote with a range of up to 300 feet, 24 V DC LED light, wireless video camera system with LCD monitor, and rugged protective case assembly. All RSA units are portable, fast, and easy to set up; offer mechanical and/or electrical safety protection; are adjustable to fit unique electrical equipment configurations; reduce the requirements for personal protection equipment; and help customers with NFPA 70E arc-flash safety compliance.

All CBS ArcSafe products are manufactured in the United States at our manufacturing facility in Denton, Texas. For more information, visit CBSArcSafe.com or call 877-4-SAFETY.

