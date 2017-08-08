Simplus, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations, has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list for 2017, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures, created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ. The Top Company Cultures list has placed Simplus as No. 2 in the Midsize Companies (50 to fewer than 100 employees) category. Simplus is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and impacts company success.

“Simplus is honored to be recognized for the company culture we have worked hard to establish and diligently strive to maintain,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “Culture is the No. 1 metric here at Simplus.”

Firmly believing that corporate culture matters, Simplus embraces ways to increase employee engagement, reinforce the values of the organization and create greater synergy and momentum between team members.

To accomplish these goals, Simplus holds weekly meetings that give insight on company performance. These meetings, which are open to all Simplus employees, provide opportunities for collaboration and open feedback. In addition, Simplus has an internal “change champion” team. This team, comprised of employees not in executive roles, focuses on brainstorming and implementing ideas that increase employee satisfaction and strengthen the overall culture. In addition to this team, Simplus employees enjoy unlimited paid time off, stock options, competitive benefits, flexible work hours and more.

“Great company cultures don’t happen on their own. They’re the result of great leadership and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important,” said Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur. “The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

“A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results,” said Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. “These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture.”

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ’s methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions, and the answers were used to assess a company’s strength across 10 core components of culture—collaboration, innovation and communication, to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before January 1, 2015, and be headquartered in the U.S.

The full list, representing a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large — with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees respectively — is available on Entrepreneur.com. To view Simplus in the full ranking, visit entm.ag/TopCultures. For more information about Simplus, visit http://www.simplus.com or call (855) 256-8391.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Simplus

Simplus is a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations. We provide enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management, custom configuration and managed services. Guided by the mantra “Success Simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 1,000 clients and a high customer satisfaction rating, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information, please visit http://www.simplus.com.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community, providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.

About CultureIQ

CultureIQ is a platform that enables organizations to make positive, measurable changes to their culture, and a community that connects peers and experts around the topic of culture. The CultureIQ platform helps companies actively manage their culture through an ongoing process of collecting, understanding and responding to internal feedback to drive employee engagement, retention and success.