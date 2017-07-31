Michael Barbarick, Newly-appointed Account Executive for CEG "CEG has experienced tremendous growth just in the last few months. Mike Barbarick will enable us to effectively support and cultivate that growth," says Sam Morrow, EVP of Sales for Critical Environments Group

Critical Environments Group℠ (CEG), a leading provider of data center and critical environment infrastructure optimization solutions, today appointed Michael Barbarick as an Account Executive for the organization. In this role, Barbarick will create, manage and grow business primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. However, he will be able to support all areas of direct sales for clients located anywhere across the country.

“CEG is excited to have Mike join our team, as he has a long and impressive track record when it comes to sales and client relations,” says Sam Morrow, Executive Vice President of Sales for Critical Environments Group. “CEG has experienced tremendous growth just in the last few months. Mike will enable us to effectively support and cultivate that growth.”

Prior to joining CEG, Mike Barbarick served as the Managing Director of Carrier-Neutral Colo, Inc. He has also served in senior sales and business development positions at Digital Realty, Internap, Verizon, vXchnge and Quatro Systems. He brings to CEG extensive knowledge about disaster recovery and business continuity planning, colocation services, cloud computing, and data center infrastructure solutions for enterprise and SMB companies.

Mike Barbarick will operate from CEG’s corporate headquarters in New Jersey. He can be reached at 800-257-5235, extension 7001; at mbarbarick(at)criticaleg.com; or on LinkedIn.

About Critical Environments Group℠

Critical Environments Group (CEG) enables its clients to effectively manage, maintain and optimize their data centers and other IT environments. We’re meeting the needs of this rapidly evolving industry by achieving value for channel partners or end users throughout the data center lifecycle.

CEG is the new, standalone organization that has been created because of DCiM Solution’s 2016 acquisition of IIS Group. For more information about CEG and its combined comprehensive offerings, please visit http://www.criticaleg.com.