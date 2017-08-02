“Networks that don’t join the header soon run the risk of progressive declines in inventory."

ServerBid today announced the launch of a new product, ServerBid Enterprise, a header-bidding-as-a-service solution that lets exchanges, networks, and DSPs offer a header bidding adapter without having to build it themselves.

As header bidding becomes more popular (roughly 75% of companies that do programmatic advertising employ header bidding), many publishers are moving away from waterfall integrations and working only with partners who can header bid. But since header bidding is still new, most ad companies have yet to build their own adapters, effectively losing out on this inventory.

ServerBid Enterprise aims to fix this by giving networks, exchanges, and DSPs an easy outlet for joining the header. Building and supporting a header bidding adapter requires resources, expertise, upkeep costs, and time. With SBE, though, any company can get a white-labeled, cloud-hosted adapter in weeks, without having to worry about the engineering resources for ongoing maintenance.

“Networks that don’t join the header soon,” says Paolo DiVincenzo, President of ServerBid, “run the risk of progressive declines in inventory. With ServerBid Enterprise, they can offer a header bidding adapter quickly without wasting engineering resources.”

ServerBid Enterprise is out of Beta and ready to take on new customers. Many brands have already seen success rolling out this technology, with Greg Van Horn, Founder and CEO of Launch Potato, saying, “Our team was able to launch header bidding quickly, which immediately drove revenue and allowed us to remain one of the most innovative companies in the industry.”

“Additionally,” Ron Nelson, VP of Sales, adds, “ServerBid brings no proprietary demand to the table and won’t interfere with your pre-existing relationships. Think of us as a series of infrastructure pipes connecting your publishers’ header bidding auctions with your advertisers’ demand.”

ServerBid Enterprise is now available to all customers. You can visit http://www.serverbid.com/enterprise for more information.

About ServerBid Enterprise:

Press contact: Chris Shuptrine, cshuptrine(at)serverbid.com. Sales contact: Ron Nelson, rnelson(at)serverbid.com