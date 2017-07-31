ABC Radio and Skyview Networks Announce Multi-Year Extension

Now, ABC Radio and Skyview Networks are positioned to expand our portfolio of personalities and programs across broadcast and digital radio as we continue our sharp and steady growth.

ABC Radio and Skyview Networks have agreed to an early extension of their highly successful content, ad sales, affiliate sales and audio distribution agreement. This early renewal through 2026 positions ABC Radio and Skyview Networks to continue their growth in audio syndication and sales, while preparing ABC Radio and Skyview Networks to expand their relationship with news and entertainment brands seeking strategic partnerships that generate strong results.

"In August 2014, ABC Radio and Skyview Networks partnered to offer radio stations exceptional content while offering advertising clients unique opportunities to associate with ABC's brands," said Steve Jones, VP/GM, ABC Radio. "Since then, we have affiliated over 1,650 radio stations reaching 73-million listeners weekly! Now, ABC Radio and Skyview Networks are positioned to expand our portfolio of personalities and programs across broadcast and digital radio as we continue our sharp and steady growth. We're actively pursuing strategic opportunities to collaborate with content creators seeking to access radio audiences using the world-class avenue to consumers ABC Radio has built with Skyview Networks."

"Skyview Networks is proud to extend our partnership with ABC Radio. This early renewal speaks to the success of our collaboration and allows us to continue our joint initiative to deliver quality content to radio stations and provide the media community impactful advertiser opportunities. We look forward to deepening our relationship, as we further explore options that will expand the ABC Radio offering. We feel privileged to have ABC Radio at our side as Skyview Networks continues to experience healthy, sustainable growth," said Ken Thiele, President of Skyview Networks.

ABC Radio proudly produces ABC News Radio, where more Americans get their radio news than any other commercial broadcaster; ABC Air Power, the premier entertainment service for music radio; ABC Urban Suite, which serves all urban formats with the biggest stars in music and entertainment; ABC Sports Radio, the essential play-by-play highlights and audio actuality network; and ABC Digital, publisher of news, entertainment, lifestyle and music format-specific stories licensed directly to more than 700 radio station websites.

Skyview Networks is a broadcast technology and national sales solutions company that provides services to ABC Radio, professional and collegiate sports organizations and two state news networks. Founded in 1995, Skyview is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and focuses on national sales and broadcast network solutions for national news organizations, professional and collegiate sports franchises, and syndicated radio. Skyview's services include satellite distribution, full network automation, affiliate relations, inventory management systems and national audio sales with advertising solutions for radio, television, print, signage and web. For more information, visit skyviewnetworks.com.